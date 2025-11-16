My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80’s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

by

Ever since I first saw the trend on Tik Tok in 2020, I knew my husband and I had to dress in 80’s attire and take awkward photos at Jcpenneys. Finally, after two years of musing, we officially committed and I began planning our outfits.

We went to Old Navy for most of our costumes, only ordering our accessories (glasses, belts, shoes) from Amazon. Instead of going to Jcpenneys, we decided to include our photographer friend, Jake Ebersole who was excited to participate.

Coincidentally, we took the photos on our anniversary, which my husband and I both had forgotten until Facebook memories reminded us (oops).

More info: jakeebersolephotography.com

#1

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#2

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#3

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#4

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#5

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#6

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#7

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#8

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#9

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#10

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#11

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#12

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#13

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#14

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#15

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#16

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#17

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#18

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#19

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#20

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#21

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#22

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#23

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#24

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#25

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#26

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#27

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#28

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#29

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#30

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#31

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#32

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#33

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#34

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

#35

My Husband And I Did The Awkward 80&#8217;s Photoshoot For Our Anniversary (35 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Tiger King Gets The Honest Trailers Treatment
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2020
How To Create A Superbe Design With Bottle Cap Floor Tile
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Some Of Your Recent Art (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Scariest Thing You’ve Ever Seen? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Nature Itself With All Of Its Colors By Turkish Tattoo Artist
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
How Walt Disney Bought All the Land For Disney World Without Creating Suspicion
3 min read
Apr, 21, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.