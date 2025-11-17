I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

by

Hi, my name is Kowo and I draw comics. Sometimes. After several attempts at other hobbies like music and painting in general, I tried to draw a comic. And I liked it. The first drawings were rough, I experimented with color or greyscale and after a while, I stayed at black and white. Then I drew my first sheep and my sister liked it very much. She really likes sheep. So I invented my two brothers, Sammy and Pete. They are my favorite topic now. I tried to be funny or capture the zeitgeist or include interesting bits of information, but in the end, it doesn’t matter. As long they are wacky.

More info: Instagram | cold-tea.com

#1 Emergency Room

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#2 Food Lovers

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#3 Current Events

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#4 Curfew

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#5 Youth And Fashion. Mistakes Will Be Made

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#6 Wisdom Of Life

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#7 An Unexpected Retraining

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#8 Potty Training

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#9 Kneecaps

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#10 Coffee

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#11 Decaffeinated Coffee

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#12 New Year, New Sheep!

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#13 Vacation

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#14 Public Data

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#15 Past Noon

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#16 Yoga

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#17 Cooking

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#18 3 Day Weekend

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#19 Bubble Bath

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#20 Dishwasher

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#21 Gamestop And R/Wallstreetbets

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

#22 Marvel

I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Describe Yourself In Three Words (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Biggest Red Flag You Ignored That Came Around To Bite You Back? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Five Things That “Misfit Garage” Gets Wrong About Cars
3 min read
Mar, 5, 2018
31 ‘Joker’ Facts That Make The Movie Even More Interesting
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Priceless Moment” Shows Paris Hilton Walking Into Las Vegas Party And Realizing Nobody Was There
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Photographed Taiwan At Night
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.