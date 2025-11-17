I Always Loved Comics, And Here Are My 22 Funniest Works

Hi, my name is Kowo and I draw comics. Sometimes. After several attempts at other hobbies like music and painting in general, I tried to draw a comic. And I liked it. The first drawings were rough, I experimented with color or greyscale and after a while, I stayed at black and white. Then I drew my first sheep and my sister liked it very much. She really likes sheep. So I invented my two brothers, Sammy and Pete. They are my favorite topic now. I tried to be funny or capture the zeitgeist or include interesting bits of information, but in the end, it doesn’t matter. As long they are wacky.
More info: Instagram | cold-tea.com
#1 Emergency Room
#2 Food Lovers
#3 Current Events
#4 Curfew
#5 Youth And Fashion. Mistakes Will Be Made
#6 Wisdom Of Life
#7 An Unexpected Retraining
#8 Potty Training
#9 Kneecaps
#10 Coffee
#11 Decaffeinated Coffee
#12 New Year, New Sheep!
#13 Vacation
#14 Public Data
#15 Past Noon
#16 Yoga
#17 Cooking
#18 3 Day Weekend
#19 Bubble Bath
#20 Dishwasher
#21 Gamestop And R/Wallstreetbets
#22 Marvel
