My Creative Dining World

As a chef, I was bored with the options of only being able to cook in restaurants and homes. I needed more creativity so I created a dining group called CR8.
My goal was to create dining installations where creativity and artistry were the only important elements. This lead to beautiful concepts and new dining experiences with no limits and conventional expectations.
CR8 Dark Illuminated Forest in Los Angeles
CR8 UnNatural in Seattle
CR8 Modern Garden of Frida in Los Angeles
CR8 Purotekuta in Los Angeles
CR8 Liquid Forms in Seattle
CR8 Arcanum in Seattle
CR8 Re-CR8 in El Paso
Snowball
Happy dining enthusiasts
Conceptual dish inspired by a Russian composer
