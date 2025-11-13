My Creative Dining World

by

As a chef, I was bored with the options of only being able to cook in restaurants and homes. I needed more creativity so I created a dining group called CR8.

My goal was to create dining installations where creativity and artistry were the only important elements. This lead to beautiful concepts and new dining experiences with no limits and conventional expectations.

More info: robertocortez.com

World Of CR8 dining experimental

CR8 Dark Illuminated Forest in Los Angeles

CR8 UnNatural in Seattle

CR8 Modern Garden of Frida in Los Angeles

CR8 Purotekuta in Los Angeles

CR8 Liquid Forms in Seattle

CR8 Arcanum in Seattle

CR8 Re-CR8 in El Paso

Snowball

Happy dining enthusiasts

Conceptual dish inspired by a Russian composer

