My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

by

In February 2023, I set off to the Khopra Danda Trek with my team. I was thrilled; this was the perfect retreat for my team and me. The Khopra Danda Trek is a fantastic trek where we follow an off-beaten path. The trek is a complete package where you get an opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich culture of Nepal.

More info: nepalhikingteam.com

My Journey Began from Kathmandu to Pokhara

On day 1, we drove to Pokhara and stayed there for the night. The next day, we took a short drive to Ghandruk and started our hike to Tadapani and Dobato. On this trek, we crossed several villages and hiked to Bayali Kharka, Chhistibang, and Khopra. From Khopra Danda, we were blessed with amazing views of Dhaulagiri, Annapurna South, and other mountain ranges. We took a rest day at Chhistibung and then descended to Swanta, Pulbari, Mohare Danda, Banthali, and then to Tikhedhunga. On the last day, we drove back to Pokhara, ending our trek successfully.

Capturing the picture of the Dhaulagiri Ranges

Capturing the picture of the Annapurna Range

I am very interested in photography, so I captured beautiful pictures on the trek. So, I would love to share my picture collections with all of you. The journey was fantastic, and my favorite moment was when I stood on top of a viewpoint ( Khopra Danda) to witness the golden rays spreading across the sky. That’s the Khopra Danda Trek!

Feeling on top of the world at Mulde View Point at 3637m

The mesmerizing views of Annapurna South, Macchapuchhre, Dhaulagiri

I hope these pictures will inspire you to trek in the Khopra Danda and experience the breathtaking views of the world’s highest peaks. The route is truly a hidden gem, and I would recommend the trek to everyone who is visiting Nepal.

On the way to Chhistibang from Dobato

Perfect tent spot with the stunning views of Dhaulagiri on the back

Purple Primula growing on the path

Hiking with the Team

Stopping by the woods to catch our Breath

Feeling refreshed after dipping my feet inside the natural spring water

Old teashop checking price of bottled water

I love wandering along the woods!

Chasing Sunrise and stunning views at Khopra Danda 3660m

One picture with my awesome team

The beauty of Dhaulagiri is beyond words… You have to see it to believe it!

Just when you think Nepal can’t get any more breathtaking… Khopra Danda takes your breath away

Having fun at the waterfall

Feeling accomplished after reaching Mohare Danda at 3313m

