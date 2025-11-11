62 Books You Should Read Before Turning 30

For those who don’t know, today is World Book Day! Well actually, it’s the first of two World Book Days this year. The other is on April 23rd, so make a note in your diary. Why two? Well, it doesn’t really matter why. After all, EVERY day should be World Book Day!

To celebrate this awesome occasion we’ve decided to come up with a list of books to read before you’re 30. Some of them can be read in one sitting, others are sprawling epics, but whether long or short, they all have one thing in common: they’re all masterpieces of literature. Don’t see your favorite in the list? Then feel free to share your own, and don’t forget to comment!

#1 The Little Prince By Antoine De Saint-Exupery

Image source: amazon.com

#2 The Lord Of The Rings By J.R.R. Tolkien

Image source: amazon.com

#3 To Kill A Mockingbird By Harper Lee

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Animal Farm By George Orwell

Image source: amazon.com

#5 1984 By George Orwell

Image source: amazon.com

#6 The Book Thief By Markus Zusak

Image source: amazon.com

#7 This Booked Has Been Banned In Some Schools… It’s An Amazing Read

#8 The Picture Of Dorian Gray By Oscar Wilde

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Lord Of The Flies By William Golding

Image source: amazon.com

#10 The Alchemist By Paulo Coelho

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Hamlet By William Shakespeare

Image source: amazon.com

#12 The Great Gatsby By F. Scott Fitzgerald

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Jane Eyre By Charlotte Bronte

Image source: amazon.com

#14 The Catcher In The Rye By J.D. Salinger

Image source: amazon.com

#15 War And Peace By Leo Tolstoy

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Jonathan Livingston Seagull By Richard Bach

Image source: amazon.com

#17 The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

#18 The Metamorphosis By Franz Kafka

Image source: amazon.com

#19 The Art Of War By Sun Tzu

Image source: amazon.com

#20 The Republic By Plato

Image source: amazon.com

#21 A Clockwork Orange By Anthony Burgess

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Anna Karenina By Leo Tolstoy

Image source: amazon.com

#23 The Complete Persepolis By Marjane Satrapi

Image source: amazon.com

#24 The Myth Of Sisyphus By Albert Camus

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Persuasion By Jane Austen

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Lolita By Vladimir Nabokov

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Cloud Atlas By David Mitchell

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Crime And Punishment By Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Image source: amazon.com

#29 On The Road By Jack Kerouac

Image source: amazon.com

#30 All Quiet On The Western Front By Erich Maria Remarque

Image source: amazon.com

#31 The Black Swan: The Impact Of The Highly Improbable By Nassim Nicholas Taleb

Image source: amazon.com

#32 The Master And Margarita By Mikhail Bulgakov

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Oliver Twist By Charles Dickens

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Siddhartha By Hermann Hesse

Image source: amazon.com

#35 For Whom The Bell Tolls By Ernest Hemingway

Image source: amazon.com

#36 The Power Of Myth By Joseph Campbell

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Meditations By Marcus Aurelius

Image source: amazon.com

#38 White Teeth By Zadie Smith

Image source: amazon.com

#39 Middlemarch By George Eliot

Image source: amazon.com

#40 The Woman In White – Wilkie Collins

#41 The Prince By Niccolò Machiavelli

Image source: amazon.com

#42 The Brief Wondrous Life Of Oscar Wao By Junot Díaz

Image source: amazon.com

#43 To The Lighthouse By Virginia Woolf

Image source: amazon.com

#44 The Corrections By Jonathan Franzen

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Between The World And Me By Ta-nehisi Coates

Image source: amazon.com

#46 First They Killed My Father By Loung Ung

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Heaven Has No Favorites By Erich Maria Remarque

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Fun Home By Alison Bechdel

Image source: amazon.com

#49 The God Of Small Things By Arundhati Roy

Image source: amazon.com

#50 The Beggar Maid By Alice Munro

Image source: amazon.com

#51 The Dharma Bums By Jack Kerouac

Image source: amazon.com

#52 The Year Of Magical Thinking By Joan Didion

Image source: amazon.com

#53 A Little Life By Hanya Yanagihara

Image source: amazon.com

#54 Milkweed By Jerry Spinelli

#55 The Man:s Search For Meaning-viktor Frankl

#56 Paper Towns By John Green

#57 #61 To All The Boys I Loved Before And Ps I Still Love You By Jenny Han

#58 #54 A Wolf At The Table By Augusten Burroughs

#59 Running With Scissors By Augusten Burroughs

#60 Ken’s Guide To The Bible By Ken Smith

