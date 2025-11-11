62 Books You Should Read Before Turning 30

For those who don’t know, today is World Book Day! Well actually, it’s the first of two World Book Days this year. The other is on April 23rd, so make a note in your diary. Why two? Well, it doesn’t really matter why. After all, EVERY day should be World Book Day!
To celebrate this awesome occasion we’ve decided to come up with a list of books to read before you’re 30. Some of them can be read in one sitting, others are sprawling epics, but whether long or short, they all have one thing in common: they’re all masterpieces of literature. Don’t see your favorite in the list? Then feel free to share your own, and don’t forget to comment!
#1 The Little Prince By Antoine De Saint-Exupery
#2 The Lord Of The Rings By J.R.R. Tolkien
#3 To Kill A Mockingbird By Harper Lee
#4 Animal Farm By George Orwell
#5 1984 By George Orwell
#6 The Book Thief By Markus Zusak
#8 The Picture Of Dorian Gray By Oscar Wilde
#9 Lord Of The Flies By William Golding
#10 The Alchemist By Paulo Coelho
#11 Hamlet By William Shakespeare
#12 The Great Gatsby By F. Scott Fitzgerald
#13 Jane Eyre By Charlotte Bronte
#14 The Catcher In The Rye By J.D. Salinger
#15 War And Peace By Leo Tolstoy
#16 Jonathan Livingston Seagull By Richard Bach
#17 The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy
#18 The Metamorphosis By Franz Kafka
#19 The Art Of War By Sun Tzu
#20 The Republic By Plato
#21 A Clockwork Orange By Anthony Burgess
#22 Anna Karenina By Leo Tolstoy
#23 The Complete Persepolis By Marjane Satrapi
#24 The Myth Of Sisyphus By Albert Camus
#25 Persuasion By Jane Austen
#26 Lolita By Vladimir Nabokov
#27 Cloud Atlas By David Mitchell
#28 Crime And Punishment By Fyodor Dostoyevsky
#29 On The Road By Jack Kerouac
#30 All Quiet On The Western Front By Erich Maria Remarque
#31 The Black Swan: The Impact Of The Highly Improbable By Nassim Nicholas Taleb
#32 The Master And Margarita By Mikhail Bulgakov
#33 Oliver Twist By Charles Dickens
#34 Siddhartha By Hermann Hesse
#35 For Whom The Bell Tolls By Ernest Hemingway
#36 The Power Of Myth By Joseph Campbell
#37 Meditations By Marcus Aurelius
#38 White Teeth By Zadie Smith
#39 Middlemarch By George Eliot
#40 The Woman In White – Wilkie Collins
#41 The Prince By Niccolò Machiavelli
#42 The Brief Wondrous Life Of Oscar Wao By Junot Díaz
#43 To The Lighthouse By Virginia Woolf
#44 The Corrections By Jonathan Franzen
#45 Between The World And Me By Ta-nehisi Coates
#46 First They Killed My Father By Loung Ung
#47 Heaven Has No Favorites By Erich Maria Remarque
#48 Fun Home By Alison Bechdel
#49 The God Of Small Things By Arundhati Roy
#50 The Beggar Maid By Alice Munro
#51 The Dharma Bums By Jack Kerouac
#52 The Year Of Magical Thinking By Joan Didion
#53 A Little Life By Hanya Yanagihara
#54 Milkweed By Jerry Spinelli
#55 The Man:s Search For Meaning-viktor Frankl
#56 Paper Towns By John Green
#57 #61 To All The Boys I Loved Before And Ps I Still Love You By Jenny Han
#58 #54 A Wolf At The Table By Augusten Burroughs
#59 Running With Scissors By Augusten Burroughs
#60 Ken’s Guide To The Bible By Ken Smith
