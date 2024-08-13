Mufasa The Lion King Prequel Reveals Mufasa’s Origin and Scar’s Transformation

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to roar into theaters soon.
At the D23 fan event held in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 9, Walt Disney Studios unveiled a new full trailer for the movie, a prequel to 2019’s blockbuster live-action reimagining of The Lion King.
A previous teaser for Mufasa debuted in April, featuring narration from Rafiki and a first look at young Mufasa set to the ‘Circle of Life’ song.
Mufasa will take viewers through the character’s origin story as he evolves from an orphaned cub to the legendary king of the Pride Lands. It will also explore his relationship with his brother Taka, known to fans as Scar.
Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala, makes an appearance in parts of the film alongside Timon and Pumbaa. This exciting project also introduces Blue Ivy Carter in her feature film debut as Kiara.
I was so glad that both Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were down to do it, and watching them work together was just real, Barry Jenkins shared, emphasizing their genuine connection.
The original actors who voiced the characters in the 2019 installment are returning. Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Kani, and Beyoncé reprising their roles as Simba, Pumbaa, Timon, Rafiki, and Nala respectively.
New Faces Join the Pride Lands
The addition of some fresh faces brings excitement too. Aaron Pierre steps in as young Mufasa, with Kelvin Harrison Jr. as young Scar. Tiffany Boone becomes Sarabi, Mads Mikkelsen takes on Kiros, Thandiwe Newton portrays Eshe, Lennie James stars as Obasi, and Blue Ivy Carter portrays Kiara.
I feel like Blue grew quite a bit over the course of that tour… The movie is kind of like this snapshot, this time capsule of a moment in their lives that I think is really beautiful. And it absolutely worked for the film, Jenkins noted about Blue Ivy’s performance.
This installment will introduce new original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Known for his work on Disney hits like Moana and Encanto, Miranda expressed his excitement:
The Lion King has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around… It’s been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa’s story to life, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters.
Mufasa: The Lion King premieres in theaters Dec. 20.
Follow Us