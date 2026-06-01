“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

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From blockbuster hits to underrated hidden-gem films and cult classics, we’ve rounded up 22 tough picks that every movie lover has to face. Will you choose the iconic classics or the latest must-watch releases?

Dive into the ultimate ‘This Or That’ movie poll, cast your vote, and see how your taste compares to other Pandas!

When you’re done voting and comparing in this poll, check out the ultimate music poll by clicking here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

#1 Which film is more thrilling?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Hollywood Pictures, Orion Pictures

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

#2 Who’s the better James Bond?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Eon Productions

#3 Which adventure franchise is more exciting?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Walt Disney Studios, Lucasfilm

#4 Who’s the better action star?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: StudioCanal, Carolco

#5 Which director is more influential?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Ante Brkan, Columbia Pictures

#6 Whose filmography is more impressive?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Universal Pictures, Warner Bros.

#7 Which comedy movie stands the test of time better?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Paramount Pictures, Monty Python Pictures

#8 Who is the better actor?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Columbia Pictures, Castle Rock Entertainment

#9 Who’s the better director?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Martin Kraft, Angela George

#10 Who’s the better action star?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Marvel Studios, 20th Century Fox

#11 Which horror movie is better?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Universal Pictures, Warner Bros.

#12 Which sci-fi film franchise is more iconic?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Warner Bros., Lucasfilm

#13 Whose filmography is more impressive?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Apple Studios

#14 Which fantasy franchise is more iconic?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Warner Bros., New Line Cinema

#15 Which actress is superior?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Columbia Pictures, 20th Century Fox

#16 Which action film is more exciting?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: 20th Century Fox, Village Roadshow

#17 Which romance film is more iconic?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures

#18 Which director is more influential?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Gage Skidmore, Harald Krichel

#19 What should films be tailored to?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Ali Behrouzi, Ron Lach

#20 What makes for a better movie?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros.

#21 Which Western holds up the best?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramaount Pictures

#22 Which director is better?

“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions

Image source: HimmelrichPR, LucaFazPhoto

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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