Mom Is Losing Sleep After Finding Out Who Her Son’s GF Is, People Shrug Their Shoulders As He’s Already 19

A massive age gap in a relationship isn’t always a dealbreaker if both people are on the same wavelength. But how do you know when a couple is heading for disaster?
A woman facing a similar dilemma turned to the internet for some much-needed guidance. She shared that her 19-year-old son was dating a 30-year-old divorced mom of two. When she objected, her son quickly went into rebellion mode.
Read on to see how the story unraveled, how netizens weighed in, and what the experts have to say.
A mom quickly became concerned after her 19-year-old son started dating an older woman
Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)
She said the woman is a divorcée, and a mother of two children
ERNEST TARASOV / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)
There was plenty of opinion and advice going around in the comment section
The woman came back with an update, and gave more details about her son’s relationship
kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)
People in the comments advised the woman to stay out of her son’s relationship
Public opinion in the comments quickly shifted after the update
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