People Share Stories Of School Events So Disturbing, They’re Still Talked About To This Day

We tend to romanticize our school years. No serious responsibilities, friends, lots of free time – for some people, it’s the best time of their lives. Indeed, a 2019 survey found that 77% of now-parents of school-aged children (6-18) think their school days were the best years of their lives.
The fondest memories usually include the school cafeteria: bringing your own lunch, not being able to tell what kind of food is served, trading lunch with friends and classmates, and so on.
Yet, some pretty wild and interesting things can happen at schools, too. Some of them might even turn into nationwide scandals. In a thread where one person asked, “What was the most illegal thing that happened at your school?” the answers ranged from “All the bad haircuts” to some wildly inappropriate and disturbing stuff both the students and teachers did.
#1
Kids smoked pot on the school bus. The school bus driver drove to the police station rather than the school and turned the kids in.
#2
It’s so hard to pick just one.
We had the gender neutral bathrooms becoming a brothel, a math teacher dating a junior, the vice principal sleeping with multiple students, a crackhead social studies teacher who punched his boss in the face during a class, and one of the women at the main office get busted as a c**aine dealer.
#3
Catholic high school…a priest on the faculty got a girl pregnant then paid for an abortion. The Bishop paid off the girl’s family to keep it quiet. The Pennsylvania grand jury exposed it twenty years later.
#4
When I was in elementary in the 90s as we were coming in from recess the boy standing next to me was shot by a stray bullet. Some kid was shooting birds in his back yard and the bullet hit my friend. If the boys and girls line was reversed it would of been me. And I was like 2 inches shorter than him. It hit him in the chest , luckily didn’t hit his heart. He lived but it traumatized me.
#5
A guy and a girl, both in ninth grade from what I can remember, decided to throw down and have sex with each other in a classroom in front of the entirety of the class while the teacher was out of the room. It was chaos. People yelling, some encouraging them, others objecting. The teacher came back and some of the students actively held the door to prevent her from interrupting. The cops got involved. It was all over the news and the school shut down for like 3 days.
#6
In high school, the Principal (who lived right across the street from me) got accused of SA against a student who was his adopted son living with him. The kid had behavioral issues so a lot of people didn’t believe the student, and the principal was allowed to keep his job. During the next school year, a student wore a wire into his office, and got the principal on recording.
#7
The computer teacher for 8th grade was busted handing out, ‘A’s,’ for handies. All genders welcome.
I s**t you not, his name was Mr. Palmer.
#8
A kid got beat to death in my school. Locked down for 4 hours. He was life flighted and died a few days later. The kid who k*lled him ran away from the school but they ended up catching him. He only got 20 yrs probation and is now a successful real estate agent and everyone kind of forgot about it.
#9
Besides multiple teachers and admin being arrested for banging students? We had a dude passing counterfeit money. So much so the secret service showed up. And i was hauled off to a windowless building to explain why i had a fake 20.
#10
Police searched a student’s car in the school parking lot and found his girlfriend’s body in the trunk.
If that doesn’t count because the m*rder happened off of school grounds it was a whole ring of people doing tattoos and piercings that ended up getting infected.
#11
Principal invited the cheerleaders to a pool party at his house and set up a camera in the bathroom where he told them to change.
#12
Someone threw a molotov cocktail into the office thinking they could erase their report card grades. Grades weren’t even stored on hard copies anymore. It was already in the computer with offsite backups.
#13
This chick beat this other chick so hard that she needed facial reconstruction surgery, and then punched out campus police. They tried to tase her, but she kept punching through it.
Edit: this happened in HS.
#14
A girl broke the geneva convention she mixed ammonia and bleach and brought it to school to fight 2 other girls over a stupid boy.
#15
A dude robbed the McDonald’s down the street with a gun while wearing our uniform.
#16
Well… an armed robbery plan that ended with a m*rder. And it was carried out by the most accomplished athletes at our school at the time.
Mid 1990s.
The Varsity Captain, Varsity Co-captain and the Junior Varsity Captain robbed the pizza place next to my after-school job and m*rdered someone I knew that worked there. One of them worked there, and they planned to stage a fake robbery; the other two being the robbers and “forcing” him to open the safe and registers. An off-work employee stopped by randomly while this was happening and one of the “robbers” shot him >!in front of his 2 year old son!< with the very real gun.
The shooter was in my psychology class, and in my desk pod (the classroom was arranged in groups of 4 desks pushed together). Let’s call him S. All week our teacher would make sure we were all doing okay— this happened in the mall closest to our high school so dozens of juniors and seniors worked in the varying businesses there. S would make these comments like “damn, I hope they get him” and “that’s scary, so close to home….” One day, maybe that same week even, the police came to the school and I’ll never forget how I felt in this moment — S was called to the office during our class and he just stood up, gathered his backpack and book, smiled at us all, and said something like “well, that’s that,” or “about time” and “it’s been good, y’all” something that hinted at admission.
Pretty sure I remember they canceled a bunch of games; the joke in town was “Oooh don’t play ______ High, they have a k*ller football team!”
The trial was a whole debacle because there were other students – other football players – peripherally involved… like how they got the gun from another varsity football player (not present during the shooting) who worked at a sporting goods store and had stolen it from their boss. All three were found guilty — mainly because they used a school logo football bag during the robbery and then dumped the empty bag in the park between the school and the mall — and got varying sentences. I think S was tried as an adult and might still be in prison.
If this story sounds familiar to you, *go Cougars* amirite
Edit to update: just looked him up on socmed — ***OMG he’s out***.
#17
He was either a junior or senior, but he’ll always be remembered as The Sheep F****r for a reason.
#18
I dont live in the US
a Student bought a gun to school with the intent of filming a Youtube Video showing off his way of “Dealing with bullies and teachers you dont like”
luckly, the kid was caught and arrested. Scary as s**t as I was litterly just down the hall from the classroom he was filming in.
#19
Bomb threats. Lots and lots of bomb threats. Like, seriously we had days that we evacuated for 3-4 bomb threats in a single day.
#20
It was 1971. a girl i knew whose boyfriend dealt d***s brought a bunch of really strong LSD to school to sell. for the rest of the day we freaks would see each other walking down the hall tripping balls and laugh ourselves silly…there must have been 20 of us. one of the cheerleaders got some and ran away from home. the principal grilled her but couldn’t prove anything. and then there was the band teacher who ran off with one of his students mid-semester.
#21
Technically, I went out with a teacher? I was 18 and senior. Went to the movies alone, and he was there, sat down next to him, and he moved a seat away. He was a history teacher, and it was a horrible, inaccurate history movie. Ask if he wanted to grab dinner and dicuss it. He was divorcing his wife and I had my mom (she was a us history professor) meet us with her colleagues and grad students. We all ate and they went to a bar for a trivia night and I went home.
He messaged me years later and said that dinner made him felt human again and not a shell. He met his now wife a month later at a teaching conference.
Edit: for clarity. English wasn’t my best subject.
#22
In middle school, a classmate of mine stole his grandparents car, picked up his gf, and tried to drive from the SF Bay Area to Colorado to see the X Games. They made it all the way to Colorado too.
Funny thing is that the X-Games were on a tape delay so even though they were on tv, they had happened a couple weeks before he tried to drive to Colorado.
#23
Probably that time I brought uranium into class.
My physics teacher was sceptical until he checked it with a Geiger Counter. I was promptly sent sent home with it and told never to bring it into school again. It’s lucky he didn’t freak out too badly, evacuate the school, as some teachers
I still have it (I made a little box for it):
#24
Dude robbed a Liquor Store and stashed it all in lockers. A kid took a crow bar to each locker and stole all the booze. Also, someone hit someone in the head with a bat but what can you do 🤷🏼♂️.
#25
A music teacher joined who had been on britains got talent, everyone loved him. Turned out he tried to SA multiple girls and was fired within a week of joining.
#26
School got a threatening letter from a movie studio because students where passing around a pirated copy of The Blind Side on school issued computers. School wiped every computer and threatened any student caught “in the act of piracy” with expulsion.
#27
Several guys bought enough c**aine to turn $100k or so into millions. They didn’t account for the DoD server the school was on (military school), and apparently key words flag somewhere. The FBI, DEA and other 3LA’s showed up one day.
#28
I posted a couple crazy stories as a reply to a comment here, but also remembered another one: teachers aide and a student were “in love”, or as in love as a 16 yr old and a mid 20’s can be, i guess. Once their relationship was found out, they tried to drive to Canada (no idea why they decided on Canada) but got picked up at the border. Never saw the teachers aide again. Student went from shy, quiet girl before meeting the aide to batsh*t crazy after returning from their attempted getaway.
#29
I went to a private school, and right before my senior year started it was discovered that one of the top administrators had been stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the school. He was arrested, and we had a new set of principles or whatever the title was on the first day of school.
#30
I’m sure there were worse things that I don’t remember, but a friend of mine ran a business out of his locker selling movies pirated from IRC chat rooms. I’m pretty sure he got a cease and desist from the MPAA.
