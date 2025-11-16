People In This Online Group Know Some Pretty Disturbing Facts About The World And Shared Them For Others To Learn

We don’t know so much about the world. We often hear that humans have explored only a tiny fraction of what hides in the ocean and if you think about it, we know even less about what lies in space. So when we do know something, we want to share, especially when there is a perfect opportunity.
Like when someone like Reddit user CallofDutysVeryOwn asks a question “What Is The Most Disturbing Fact You Know?” It seems that other Reddit users like reading and finding out new things and they might sometimes stumble upon something that disturbs them as they created a huge thread that has over 17k answers. Bored Panda collected the most interesting ones for you to enjoy and not to be disturbed too much.
More info: Reddit
#1
In 2016, about 11.5 million documents leaked from a tax office in Panama (tax haven). It revealed that nearly all rich people on Earth are part of an enormous criminal conspiracy to evade taxes and hoard stolen wealth. Absolutely nothing was done about it legally. If you want to know more, look up Panama Papers.
Image source: Jellyliker, mi chiel
#2
Bacteria antibiotic resistance is on a whole other level. Even In the 13 years I’ve been in a medical microbiology lab; antibiotic resistant has really become rampant. It’s not going to stop either. The bacteria multiply and evolve so quickly that even the most effective “bombacillins” will become obsolete. we are going to reach a breaking point where even things like a simple cut or a sinus infection could become life threatening. Don’t take antibiotics like a Z-pak for a cold. It’s most likely viral and the antibiotics are just superfluous. If you are prescribed antibiotics finish them.
Image source: Prs_mira86, DFID
#3
I am disturbed by the fact that the internet has given an outlet to all the idiots and attention craving people. for example, I just watched a 747 pilot debunking titk tok videos that promote dangerous behavior on planes. That’s a lot of energy exertion to set things right. And this is the tip of the iceberg.
Image source: worldisbutadream, Matt McGee
#4
The effects that trauma have on development are chilling. Trauma completely rewires the brain and makes everything from forming attachment to problem solving more difficult. Intervention and treatment can bring about great healing, although it is often a difficult and long road.
Image source: snoobsnob, Muness Castle
#5
Half of the homeless people in America were in the foster care system at some point in their lives
Image source: toasty_turban, Sebastiaan ter Burg
#6
60% of all wild life has vanished since 1970 and still going down.
Image source: lavipeDK, . Ray in Manila
#7
There is a whale called 52 Blue that only sings at a frequency of 52 Hertz, meaning it can’t communicate with other whales. It is nicknamed the “loneliest whale on the planet.
Image source: Guilty-Gas-762, Tony Buser
#8
The Velociraptor noises in the Jurrasic Park/World franchise are actually the sounds of tortoises mating.
Image source: Pxndas4Life, Megan Hansen
#9
If u get the wrong blood type for a transfusion, one of the symptoms is “a sense of impending doom”
Image source: weeb_not_weaboo, Sara Star NS
#10
Someones parents may have used u as a bad example.
Image source: trappedinpain, Daniel X. O’Neil
#11
The way we experience life is not linear, but logarithmic. We’ve all noticed that a year keeps feeling shorter, but it’s because there’s a mathematical formula for it. It’s called Weber’s Law. Life is truly too short. Before we ever notice, it’s over.
Image source: mdccc1, Jorge Jaramillo
#12
Mummies weren’t that rare until the Victorian British ate so many of them.
Image source: Heikold, Vincent Brown
#13
Elected congressman get away with insider trading
Image source: SissysofiaXD, Gunnar Wrobel
#14
There was a time when babies were operated on without anesthetics. It was believed that their nervous system wasn’t developed enough to feel pain.
Image source: crusnic_zero, Tamaki Sono
#15
You could be one brain injury away into being a completely different person. Possibly miserable.
Image source: SilverC1oud, Hungarian Snow
#16
You could have an aneurysm in your brain right now waiting to explode and you’d never know
Image source: SalFunction12, brewbooks
#17
Well recently I found out cobras can growl
Image source: poizunman206, Dawn Ellner
#18
Even if you dont have a facebook account, Facebook have a “shadow profile” on you, that collects data from all over the internet (Piecing together age, name, location, interests and the like), to get to know who you are, so if/when you create a new account, they already know everything about you.
Image source: Sheepsaurus, Xiaobin Liu
#19
Also…squirrels are not herbivores! They have, in fact, been known to attack and devour those adorable little chipmunks when particularly hungry.
Image source: BroodyBatman, Amy Robertson
#20
One out of every 200 people on Earth are related to Genghis Khan.
Image source: AdmiralBarackAdama, muora
#21
Only 20% of the males born in the Soviet Union in 1923 survived World War 2
Image source: Rebkmfdm1784, Pantelis pan
#22
Most toilets flush in E flat
Image source: triforc3-mast3r, Laura Ritchie
#23
Unless you have a child you are the last of a lineage that goes back to a single celled organism floating in a soup.
Image source: mlkwasnotadoctor68, judy dean
#24
This is the age of stars. There will come a time when no new stars form and all stars will die. There will be no light. None. Just darkness and cold. Comforting somehow.
Image source: Sigurds53, Jochen Spieker
#25
Might not be that disturbing but blind people don’t see black, they just don’t SEE. If they were born blind, they don’t know what black is. So, they just do not see anything at all
Image source: Outta_Pocket_4id4n, Marco Verch
#26
I’ve been deeply involved in AA for over 47 years. One of the many things I’ve learned is all professions include ppl who are drinking or drunk while working. This includes airline pilots. I’m betting as I write this there is a legally drunk pilot in the air right now.
Image source: nighthawkdenny, Christian Haugen
#27
Dogs like squeaky toys because it sounds like prey that’s frightened or injured.
Image source: Xcell-antGuy, rainy city
#28
For my fellow habitual neck crackers; studies show there is a 1 in 20,000 to 1 in 250,000 chance that popping your neck can cause a small tear (dissection) in the inner lining of an artery, which can lead to blood clots forming that can create a blockage in an artery downstream, causing an Ischaemic Stroke (a condition where the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off.)
Image source: ZeroEffoertneeded, RubyGoes
#29
Cloudy oysters mean they’re full of “reproductive fluids”
Image source: Shemagen, ftchris
#30
I learned that the amount of soldiers stationed in Alaska that are depressed/suicidal is off the charts. Kids get stationed up there that aren’t outdoor people are absolutely miserable. They don’t have the tools to cope yet.
Image source: Vitality1000, Scot Nelson
