40 Stunning Photos From This Online Group That’s Dedicated To Showcasing Old Homes That People Actually Live In

Contrary to what capitalism will try to convince you, newer is not always better. In fact, when it comes to homes, the more mature the merrier. Below, we’ve gathered a list of some of the most stunning homes that have been featured in the Old Houses subreddit for all of you pandas that can appreciate some beautiful architecture.
Apparently, homes age like fine wine, so enjoy viewing this gorgeous eye candy and imagining what your life would be like in any of these humble abodes. And don’t forget to upvote the houses that you’d happily settle down in if you had the chance!
#1 Finally Finished Putting The Attic Library Together In My 220yo Federal Farm House. It Was Completely Gutted 3 Years Ago. I Built The Shelves And Railing With Reclaimed Wood, Rebuilt The Walls/Ceiling With Spray Foam Insulation, And Refinished The Floors, Doors And Mouldings
Image source: raliberti2
#2 My House And A Pink Sky
Image source: jordino2k4
#3 Moved In A Month Ago And I Just Wanna Share My “Eeeeeee!!!” Feelings With Reddit
Image source: Maim-me
#4 Dogwood In Bloom. This Is My 1895 Queen Anne Still Working On Restoring
Image source: davids163
#5 We Just Moved Into Our First Home! 1885!
Image source: poptartsarecalzones
#6 Gorodets, Russia
Image source: cacecil1
#7 Interiors Like These Are Becoming More And More Rare
Image source: singer_building
#8 Far From Perfect, But I’m Proud Of Our DIY Job On Our Almost 100-Year Old Floors
Image source: VapidApollinaire
#9 Photos Don’t Do Our Entryway Woodwork Justice, But I Thought I’d Try!
Image source: Jazzlike-Bowl131
#10 Today I Became A Homeowner For The First Time. She Was Built In 1875
Image source: salsmomma_
#11 Found This Little Gem In My City Bergen, Norway
Image source: AntonQuack
#12 My 1925 … Bungalow Craftsman?
Image source: HazyLightning
#13 A Few More Pictures Of My House Built In 1640
Image source: Tokaloshie
#14 Beautiful 1868 Victorian In The Mountains Of Nc
Image source: Wickedweed
#15 The Gingerbread Cottage Was Built In 1926 By Architect Sam Stoltz
Image source: Steffyweffy007
#16 Alderbrook, 1902
Image source: weirdoffmain
#17 Crittenden Farm, Ohio. Is It Italianate? Is It Second-Empire? Who Cares, It’s Gorgeous
Image source: pianoz4life
#18 My 1931 Brick Tudor In The Snow
Image source: DrPaulProteus_
#19 My 1948 Montgomery Ward Kit House. My Husband And I Are It’s Second Owners. I Think It’s The Cutest House In The World
Image source: LandOrSun
#20 Our Home Was A 19th Century School For Young Ladies. We Are Using The Attached Conservatory As A Narnia-Themed Sensory Playground
Image source: SKatieRo
#21 Some Before/After Exterior Pictures Of My House In Vt, Built In 1870
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Closing On This Beauty Tomorrow! Built In 1910. Any Thoughts On Architectural Style Would Be Appreciated
Image source: cfrench10691
#23 More Old Hinge Pics
Image source: davids163
#24 House Built In 1900. Pug Built In 2013
Image source: vajodie
#25 Here Are Some Pictures Of Our 1898 Historic Home Decorated For Christmas :)
Image source: ChristopherHiedeman
#26 1855 Italianate, Yonkers, NY
Image source: pusslovespuss
#27 New Old House Owner
Image source: AnotherEndeavor
#28 1925 Tudor Detroit
Image source: stupid42usa
#29 Picture Of Our Home (1880) And The Family That Lived In It For Over 100 Years
Image source: Dude_whatsminesay
#30 My 1897 Victorian House
Image source: guenavere18
#31 Picture Of One Of The Oldest Rooms In Our House
Image source: Remote_Phrase_
#32 1794 Survivor. I Recently Restored This Classic Center Chimney Vermont Cape. Remarkably, This Gem Had Never Been Updated Or Remodeled. It Also Had Never Had Electricity Or Plumbing. Original Bubbled Glass Windows Intact. I Rebuilt Fireplaces And Chimney With Original Salvaged Brick. 2 Year Project
Image source: Vermontbuilder
#33 I Drew The House That Belonged To A Friend’s Grandmother, Which Unfortunately Has Already Been Demolished. I Made The Drawing Based On An Old Picture, So That The Good Memories Will Be Remembered Forever
Image source: Lau-art
#34 No Period Renovation Is Complete Without Light Fixtures. More To Come Once Installed
Image source: MikeD3875
#35 I Can’t Afford Much But This Schoolhouse In Maine Is Pretty Tempting
Image source: widepine
#36 Merry Christmas From Our 1865 Gothic In Ohio!
Image source: SlothsTheMusical
#37 This Old Well Inside A 1700s Renovation I’m Working On In Chester Co. Pa
Image source: plasteredguy2fly
#38 I Want To Share My Depression Era Tudor Revival I Recently Purchased All Original Unpainted Millwork
Image source: MeNoStinky
#39 Look How Great My Dipped N’ Stripped 120 Yo Windows Turned Out…good As New!
Image source: cookieguggleman
#40 My 1936 Loghouse. Finland
Image source: alvaraa
