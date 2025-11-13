I Imagine Famous Actors As Characters For The Upcoming Mortal Kombat Movie

by

My dream cast for a reboot of Mortal Kombat.

I, for one, have been waiting forever for a new Mortal Kombat movie (rebooted the right way). I heard James Wan is attached to this title and if that’s the case it is in good hands.

Here are some of my picks for Mortal Kombat dream cast!

Some super high profile ones but one can dream!

More info: Instagram

#1 Keanu Reeves – Kenshi

#2 Terry Crews – Jax

#3 Zoe Saldana – Jade

#4 The Rock – Shao Kahn

#5 Chris Pratt – Johnny Cage

#6 Vin Diesel – Baraka

#7 Brian Tee – Scorpion

#8 John Cena – Stryker

#9 Gal Gadot – Kitana

#10 Ronda Rousey – Sonya Blade

#11 Daniel Wu – Liu Kang

#12 Donnie Yen – Kung Lao

#13 Michael Fassbender- Raiden

#14 Travis Fimmel – Kano

#15 Gal Gadot – Mileena

#16 Mads Mikkelsen – Smoke

#17 Jon Bernthal – Kabal

#18 Doug Jones – Reptile

#19 Gal Gadot – Mileena Mask Off

