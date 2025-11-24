Slender Man Attacker Who Cut Off Police Tag To Escape Captured After Nationwide Manhunt

Morgan Geyser, one of the two girls responsible for the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, went missing after cutting off her court-ordered monitoring bracelet.
Authorities said Morgan, now 22 years old, left her group home in Madison, Wisconsin, and was later spotted with another adult.
“We don’t know any of the facts about what happened or who might have assisted her,” said her attorney, Tony Cotton.
Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
Morgan Geyser and her friend, Anissa Weier, were 12 years old when they carried out the stabbing of their classmate, Payton Leutner, in 2014.
More than a decade after the attack, Morgan was living in a Wisconsin group home when she managed to cut off her Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and leave.
“If you see Geyser, please call 911,” Madison police said in an alert issued on Sunday.
The 22-year-old was last seen in Madison around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
She and another adult had taken a bus to Posen, which is about 25 minutes south of Chicago.
“It’s in her best interest for her to turn herself in immediately and not continue with this course of action,” Morgan’s attorney, Tony Cotton, said on Sunday. “We don’t know any of the facts about what happened or who might have assisted her.”
Morgan’s attorney, Tony Cotton, shared a video saying they don’t know who assisted her
Morgan’s mother, Angie Geyser, also released a statement and said, “If you see Morgan, please call the police. Morgan, if you can see this, we love you and just want to know you are safe.”
By Sunday night, Morgan was located at a Thorntons truck stop with the other adult, and they both were taken into custody in Illinois.
Morgan became the center of one of the most disturbing child-crime cases in modern memory.
She and her friend Anissa lured Payton to a suburban Milwaukee park after a sleepover at Morgan’s home in 2014.
Morgan stabbed the classmate 19 times while Anissa stood by and cheered her on.
Payton was left behind in the park with life-threatening injuries, but she managed to crawl through the woods.
She made it to a nearby bike path, where a passing bicyclist stopped to help her.
“I’ve come to accept all of the scars that I have,” Payton said in a 2019 interview with ABC News. “It’s just a part of me. I don’t think much of them. They will probably go away and fade eventually.”
Morgan carried out the violent plot to appease the Slender Man, whom she believed was real at the time
Prior to the attack, Morgan often spoke about Slender Man, a mythical figure Payton used to be terrified of.
It is believed the faceless, suit-wearing character was first created by Eric Knudson in 2009.
The fictional figure’s story developed into that of a silent predator who targets and controls children.
The character had a massive cult following online and spawned fan art, videos, games, and a 2018 movie.
Morgan and Anissa carried out their violent plot to appease the Slender Man, whom they believed was real at the time.
After stabbing her 12-year-old friend 19 times, the accused girls were charged with first-degree intentional homicide and were tried as adults.
They were both eventually found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and were committed to psychiatric facilities.
Morgan and Anissa spent years at Winnebago Mental Health Institute
The girls were housed in the same psychiatric hospital, and Anissa was released in 2021, with the condition of staying with her father and wearing a GPS monitor.
Meanwhile, Morgan stayed for seven years in Winnebago Mental Health Institute before being released and transferred to the group home in March this year.
Prosecutors raised concerns about her moving to the group home, saying she had an alleged “violent” communication with an adult male outside the facility.
They also said she read a book in the facility with “themes of s**ual sad*sm and m*rder.”
Payton’s family released a statement after Morgan cut off her ankle monitor and left the group home
A spokesperson for Payton’s family released a statement after Morgan cut off her ankle monitor and left the group home where she was living.
“Payton Leutner and her family are aware of the most recent situation regarding Morgan Geyser,” they said in a statement to ABC News. “Payton and her family are safe and are working closely with local law enforcement to ensure their continued safety.”
“The family would like to thank all of the law enforcement entities involved in the efforts to apprehend Morgan,” they continued. “The Leutner family also wish to thank the outpouring of support from family, friends, and well-wishers who have contacted them during this difficult time.”
