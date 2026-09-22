Months After Ruby Rose Made Grave Accusations Against Katy Perry, Her Castmates Discuss What Happened

Ruby Rose, the Australian actress and model who made headlines in April after accusing Katy Perry of misbehaving with her at a nightclub, is set to return to showbiz.
Viewers can watch her face grueling military challenges in the Malaysian jungle on the hit reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, beginning September 24.
However, the controversy from earlier this year appears to have followed Rose into the competition, with a trailer for the upcoming season showing her co-stars referencing the episode in passing.
The development comes after Rose previously said she was barred from discussing the matter while it remained under active investigation.
Perry’s representatives, meanwhile, dismissed her allegations as “reckless lies.”
Ruby Rose’s return to the spotlight is clouded by Katy Perry allegations
The alleged encounter between Perry and Rose dates back to 2010.
Replying to a fan’s comment on Threads earlier this year, the actress said she was hanging out with friends at Spice Market, a licensed club in Melbourne, when Perry approached her and “pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v**ina on my face.”
“I projectile vomited on her,” she said of her response.
A new teaser for Special Forces shows Rose referencing the incident, saying she needs to remain vigilant because of the difficulties she has faced in the past.
The confessional is then intercut with footage of her walking away from the group of participants and lying down in an adjoining room while they discuss how good they find her.
Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson’s elder brother, says Rose has been dealing with headlines recently, again appearing to reference her allegations against the Roar hitmaker.
No charges have been filed in the matter, with Katy Perry’s team challenging Rose’s credibility
Rose faced criticism for discussing an encounter from more than a decade ago in April.
She defended herself by saying this was not the first time she had spoken about it, but her previous accounts had portrayed the encounter as a “little drunk story” because she did not know how to process it at the time.
Perry’s team released the following statement in response:
“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies.
“Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”
Subsequently, Rose announced that she had finalized filing a police report and would henceforth refrain from publicly commenting on the fiasco, saying that was the instruction she had received from authorities.
An investigation into the allegations remains ongoing with Australia’s Victoria Police as of this writing, with no charges brought against Perry.
A former Spice Market manager claimed Rose and Perry appeared friendly on the night in discussion
The ex-manager, who spoke to Herald Sun in April, requested anonymity due to privacy concerns.
Recalling the night he was at the venue with Rose and Perry, he said the two celebrities “came in together” and were accompanied by the latter’s “hair and makeup artist.”
Given Perry’s star status, in particular, he described the evening as “a security nightmare,” with large crowds of fans gathering and attempting to interact with the singer.
The manager stated that he “wasn’t aware of any alleged a**ault or someone vomiting.”
He added that the pair “were drunk, they weren’t paralytic or anything and just like any other person drinking at a nightclub.”
Another witness recalled escorting both Perry and Rose to the back of the venue and up the fire exit before putting them in a car.
“I think from there they went on to The Peel Hotel,” he added, suggesting the pair remained in each other’s company for the rest of the night.
Rose and Perry were considered good friends in the late 2000s, with Perry reportedly writing a letter of recommendation to help Rose obtain her U.S. visa.
Katy Perry vs. Ruby Rose debacle led several past accounts of the singer to resurface
A video of Perry grabbing Justin Bieber’s backside at the 2012 Capital Summertime Ball was widely shared earlier this year.
“Now imagine the gender reversed,” one Redditor commented, while another highlighted the age difference between the two musicians, noting that Perry was 28 and Bieber was 18 at the time.
In 2014, Anna Kendrick claimed to have had a “weird” encounter with an “aggressive” Perry at the Grammys.
“Katy Perry finger banged my cleavage,” the actress told Conan O’Brien on his talk show.
In 2019, Josh Kloss, who appeared in Perry’s Teenage Dream music video, accused her of verbal misconduct on set and alleged that she exposed his private parts to her friends at a party without his consent.
Days later, Georgian-Russian TV presenter Tina Kandelaki claimed Perry tried to force a kiss on her at an event.
“Those who are saying she just wants attention are part of the reason why many victims don’t come forward,” a netizen said
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