I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

by

Your eyes might be fooling you – these aren’t drawings.

I love to photograph dogs in black and white, adding a few special touches to make unique details stand out. Dogs are inherently dynamic subjects. Texture, movement, and features like whiskers shine in front of a camera lens, especially with good lighting. Proper lighting draws out a dog’s features, while some editing tricks (texture and clarity, for example) can emphasize them even more.

More info: melissablakephotography.net | Instagram

#1

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#2

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#3

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#4

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#5

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#6

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#7

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#8

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#9

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#10

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#11

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#12

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#13

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#14

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#15

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#16

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#17

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

#18

I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
