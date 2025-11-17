I Love To Photograph Dogs In Black And White, And Here Are My 18 Best Shots

Your eyes might be fooling you – these aren’t drawings.
I love to photograph dogs in black and white, adding a few special touches to make unique details stand out. Dogs are inherently dynamic subjects. Texture, movement, and features like whiskers shine in front of a camera lens, especially with good lighting. Proper lighting draws out a dog’s features, while some editing tricks (texture and clarity, for example) can emphasize them even more.
More info: melissablakephotography.net | Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us