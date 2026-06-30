Monica Potter: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Monica Potter
June 30, 1971
Cleveland, Ohio, US
55 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Monica Potter?
Monica Potter is an American actress recognized for her heartfelt and authentic performances across film and television. Her adaptable style allows her to portray complex characters with genuine emotional depth.
Her breakout role came in the 1997 action film Con Air, quickly followed by her memorable performance opposite Robin Williams in Patch Adams, solidifying her presence in Hollywood.
Early Life and Education
Raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Monica Potter grew up with her three sisters in a Catholic household; her father, Paul Brokaw, was an inventor, and her mother, Nancy, worked as a hospital secretary. She also spent part of her early years in Arab, Alabama.
Potter attended Villa Angela Academy and later graduated from Euclid High School, where her early interest in acting led her to the Cleveland Play House during elementary school, fostering a childhood dream of performing.
Notable Relationships
Monica Potter has experienced a string of significant relationships, first marrying Tom Potter in 1990, a union that ended in divorce in 1998. She later married orthopedic surgeon Daniel Christopher Allison in 2005.
Potter shares two sons, Daniel and Liam, with her first husband. With Allison, she has a daughter named Molly Brigid, though their marriage concluded in divorce in February 2018.
Career Highlights
Monica Potter cemented her film presence with key roles in the 1997 action thriller Con Air and the 1998 dramedy Patch Adams, showcasing her versatility early in her career. She later appeared in the horror film Saw and the 2009 remake of The Last House on the Left.
Beyond film, Potter garnered significant acclaim for her Golden Globe-nominated role as Kristina Braverman in the NBC drama Parenthood, running from 2010 to 2015. She also launched Monica Potter Home, an upscale home goods business.
To date, Potter won a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Parenthood in 2013 and received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her ensemble work on Boston Legal.
Signature Quote
“I’ve learned from life experiences. If you go through certain things, you’re able to pull from them.”
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