Man Tells Wife That His Dad Has Saved Up Thousands For Them, She Goes Mad Wondering If It’s True

Every couple should try to start saving money together, especially if they want to secure their family’s future. This might only become a problem if one person is secretive about their finances, even though they know it might impact their partner.
This is exactly what happened between a woman and her husband because he refused to be honest with her about the supposed trust funds that were kept aside for their children. Eventually, she couldn’t take his secrecy anymore and desperately asked folks online for advice.
When one spouse can’t be honest with their partner about their finances, it might end up impacting their marriage
The poster shared that she had been married to her husband for over ten years, and that during that time, his father had mentioned saving money for their children
The problem is that whenever the woman asked her husband about the trust funds kept for their kids, he would beat around the bush and tell her not to worry about it
The poster also realized that they couldn’t access the trust funds for emergencies or for their children’s university, so she started becoming suspicious
The woman even questioned her husband whether the trust fund money even existed, and he stated that he had seen the paperwork, but refused to tell her more
Ever since the poster got married to her husband, his father, who was quite wealthy and frugal, shared that he had kept money aside for their children. He mentioned that the money had been kept in trust funds, but he refused to explain exactly how much had been saved and when it would be given to the kids.
According to professionals, adults can decide to keep financial information a secret from their children until they are of age, but it might help to keep them at least a little bit in the loop. The reason why people might keep trust funds a secret is so that their kids can learn proper money management in the meantime.
Even if the grandfather was trying to keep his grandkid’s money a secret, the poster felt that he should have at least told her how much was kept aside so that she didn’t have to worry so much about savings. Even her husband kept beating around the bush and just kept telling her not to worry about the matter.
It’s possible that the dad and grandpa were concerned that all the “multiple hundreds of thousands” in the trust funds would spoil the children. That’s why experts state that it’s important for adults to make sure their kids are financially savvy and independent before giving them more money than they can handle.
The woman slowly started getting suspicious about her husband’s refusal to be open about their childrens’ trust fund. She also asked him whether the money was even real, and he assured her that he had seen the paperwork for it, but didn’t open up more about what amount had been saved.
He also expected their children to work hard for their university costs and not ask them for a penny. That shocked the OP as she couldn’t understand when the kids’ trust funds would actually be used, if they couldn’t even touch them during emergencies or for their education.
Although it might seem weird that the man kept his wife out of the loop about finances, studies have actually found that nearly four out of ten married people keep financial secrets from one another. This might include information about loans, debts, savings, credit cards, and even accounts.
That’s why the woman finally decided to ask netizens for advice about her situation, because she felt exasperated about her husband’s lack of communication. She also felt that since she was the higher earner in their relationship, if there were no trust funds, then she had to start saving up more for their children’s future.
What do you think about the woman’s predicament, and what advice would you give to her? Do share your honest thoughts down below.
Folks were shocked by the man’s behavior and felt that the poster should set boundaries with him so that he would stop mentioning the supposed trust funds
