Daughter Can’t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years

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r/GirlDinnerDiaries is a subreddit where women share what’s on their plate, both literally and figuratively. Along with their food, they post about relationship drama, heartbreak, random rants, late-night thoughts, little wins, and whatever else they need to get off their chest. And the community is there to cheer them on or help them through it.

One woman recently opened up about how her mom spent years convincing her that she had never broken her nose as a child. Now, she’s stuck dealing with serious health problems and more than $100,000 in medical debt over something that could have been fixed a long time ago. As she put it herself, her mom “ruined” her life.

One mom spent years gaslighting her daughter into believing she had never broken her nose as a child

Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years

user7003113 / magnific (not the actual photo)

Daughter Can’t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years

Now, the woman is dealing with serious health problems and more than $100,000 in medical debt

Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years

gerain0812 / magnific (not the actual photo)

Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years

Glass-Tart7729

Readers felt awful for the woman and the medical neglect she had to experience as a child

Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years
Daughter Can&#8217;t Breathe, Smell, Or Forgive After Mom Hid Her Childhood Injury For Years

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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