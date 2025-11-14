Ungrateful Girl Throws Pencil Case Mom Bought Her In The Trash, Learns A Lesson When Mom Replaces It With A Ziploc Bag

From a comfy bed to a hot shower, we take a lot of stuff for granted. So our mind preoccupies us with thoughts about the things we don’t have. And makes us miserable. We need to fight it, and a good way to rebel against these negative impulses is reminding ourselves to value the little things around us. Like a pencil box.
When Haley Hassell from Cantonment, Florida, bought her daughter Presleigh a L.O.L. Surprise! Pencil Box, she thought the little girl will like it. However, instead of being grateful for the present, the girl said it was stupid because a lot of her classmates already had it.
Fighting her anger, Haley came up with a brilliant way to give Presleigh a wake-up call. The mom gave her a Ziploc bag instead. Afterward, she shared the reasoning behind her actions to Facebook, and parents applauded her quick thinking. So far, the post has received over 134K likes and 60K shares, and let’s hope Presleigh appreciates the lesson as much as the internet did.
Haley said that Presleigh is all over the place. But in a totally good way. “Her teachers and grandparents would say she’s a perfect angel but everyone who gets to know her knows she can be a little firecracker who loves to dance, sing, and ride horses and she wants to be a YouTube star,” the mom told Bored Panda. “She made a channel when she was 4 but we haven’t really ever made videos since posting the original 2 years ago.”
“She’s also very resilient and understanding. It has been only me and her since she was a baby. As a single mom working full time and in nursing school up until graduating last year, I couldn’t be with her as much as I wanted sometimes but she has always understood and told me how much she loves me.”
Eventually, the L.O.L. Surprise! Pencil Box went to a family in Arkansas along with some other supplies. “A mom wrote to me that she saw the article, saying she agreed with me because she couldn’t afford any supplies for her kids to start school with. So I instantly decided if she wanted the pencil box for her daughter then it was hers and she did.”
“So we mailed the box and all the school supplies from the list I found online for the school district the family lived in to her,” Haley said. She thinks buying the school supplies for those kids and mailing everything put things into perspective for Presleigh. “She realized we may have been the reason those children had the supplies they needed to start back to school and that she had never had to worry about things like that.”
It looks like in the end, everyone got what they needed the most.
People applauded Haley’s quick thinking
