Mom Leaves Her New Baby For 48 Hours To Enjoy A Weekend Away, Hits Back After Getting Slammed For It

Recently, a 33-year-old fitness influencer from the Gold Coast in Australia, Ashy Bines, became the target of backlash online after she left her baby daughter for 48 hours to have a girls’ weekend.
Although Bines’ husband Steve looked after their baby daughter, Tala, and their seven-year-old son, Taj, while she was away, the critics were not shy to slam Bines and share judging comments about her. One private message, according to the influencer, read as follows: “How COULD you leave your baby with Steve for that long? That’s so wrong.”
So Bines shared an inspiring message to all the critics on her Instagram where she boasts a whopping 999K followers. In a post shared five days ago, she explained all the “buts” and “whys” behind her decision to leave Tala for a weekend getaway with friends.
Bored Panda reached out to Anisa Lewis, a positive parenting and life coach, to find out what a parenting expert had to say about Bines’ now-viral Instagram post. “I love that this mum hasn’t lost herself to being a parent, all too often I work with parents, mums, who have lost their way since having children. Putting the needs of their family, their kids ahead of their own,” Lewis said.
According to the parenting coach, sometimes it happens that “they have forgotten what it means to be themselves, what was their purpose, their passion, what lights them up.” Meanwhile, this mum left her child in the loving care of her father and should be applauded for this, Lewis argues.
“You can’t pour from an empty cup and in this mum’s case, she made the decision that going away with her friends would fill her cup. For other mums, filling their cup will come in other ways, coffee with friends, a chat to a family member, joining an exercise class or taking a mum and baby class. You have to do what is right for you,” Lewis commented.
Having said that, Lewis understands and empathizes that this is not ok for some mums/families and that in itself is ok. “We have to respect everyone’s choice to live differently. Life is about living in tune to your values, to know what you need to make you tick, to recharge your batteries and live your life on your terms,” the parenting expert concluded.
