Devastated Mom Reveals Humiliating Moment After Trying To Make New Friends: “Drove Home In Tears”

Jodie Annabelle shared a story online, proving that mean girls don’t disappear after high school. They still creep into your life in the unlikeliest of ways.
In Jodie’s story, the mean girls came disguised as “new friends” who brazenly mocked her behind her back.
Sharing the experience on TikTok, the Australian mother she walked out of a bar in tears after everything was over.
Jodie Annabelle turned to Bumble BFF, hoping to find like-minded people and make friends
Jodie Annabelle has been sharing glimpses of her life with her 39.5K followers on TikTok, 24.9K followers on Instagram, and 5.2K on Facebook.
In a recent video, she spoke about turning to Bumble BFF, a feature on the dating app Bumble that’s designed to help people meet new friends instead of romantic partners.
Stepping out of her comfort zone, Jodie hoped the app would connect her with like-minded people in her area and make some friends.
Soon enough, the mother met a “cook chick” on the app and made plans to meet her.
“I tell her I’m not really a big drinker. I do like going on hot girl walks and grabbing lunch. We decide to meet up…,” she told her viewers.
It was around 6 p.m. when her Bumble BFF “match” said she had a “few other girlfriends” tagging along with her and said she could join if she was okay with it.
“I was like, ‘Sure, I’m down to meet more friends,’” Jodie said. “The more the merrier.” But once she got there, things seemed a bit off.
She realized the group wasn’t at a restaurant as she had expected. Her new “friend” was sitting with four other women at a bar, and all of them were “pretty tipsy.”
The mother met a “cook chick” on the app and made plans to meet her
“I had one drink with them just to be social and get to know them – but the more alcohol that came in, the more the vibes started to seem off,” she recalled.
Jodie said the atmosphere grew increasingly uncomfortable as more alcohol was brought to their table. But things became extra awkward when the gang asked Jodie how she had met the new friend.
That’s when the friend mentioned the app.
“They all started laughing and they’re like, ‘Are you guys dating?’ We were like, ‘No, it’s like a friendship site,’ and then they were all laughing,” the mother said.
Feeling “really weird” about the situation, Jodie continued sitting there thinking, “OK, now I feel lame.”
But she still stayed on because she’s “just a people pleaser like that,” she added.
At some point, the TikToker went to the bathroom and was inside one of the stalls when two girls from the group entered.
She was appalled to hear that they were talking about her.
The content creator overheard a conversation in the bathroom that left her devastated
“These girls mustn’t have known that I had gone into the bathroom because the girl that I was with and another girl walked into the bathroom,” Jodie said in the video.
She said the women began mocking her for using Bumble BFF and questioned why she would need an app to make friends.
“They were standing where the sink was, talking about how lame it is that I’m on Bumble BFF and there must be something wrong with me if I’m on that app,” she went on to say.
Jodie eventually realized that her “match” had invited her with ulterior motives.
“The burning question came up from her friend, ‘Why are you on there?’ She said, ‘Do you remember last time we went out with that girl and she paid for literally everything?’” Jodie said.
The realization left her “gobsmacked,” and she hid in the stall so they wouldn’t see her.
The Aussie mother explained that she had social anxiety, and putting herself out there was already a huge step
“I have really bad social anxiety, so I’m not someone that can just go and confront these girls, and I’m not someone that can just go and sit down like everything is OK,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do.”
The video maker eventually made up an excuse and left, driving back home with tears streaming down her face.
“[I] cried in my room alone for hours afterwards,” she added. For someone with social anxiety, Jodie said it took a lot out of her to “take the leap” and jump on an app to try and connect with someone.
“Then for that to happen just hit me,” she added, saying she would possibly never put herself out there like that anytime soon.
Jodie’s video resonated with a lot of people and racked up 106.6K viewers on TikTok.
The mother also often bares her soul online, sharing stories about how she is recovering from being hooked to illicit substances in the past.
She said she’s been sober for 2.5 years and is now recovering by sharing everyday moments from her life in an honest, raw, and light-hearted way.
Many showed her love after her recent Bumble BFF experience, saying, “Mean girls that never grew past high school mentally.”
Another suggested, “Girl: ORDER $1000 worth of drinks & then LEAVE ( them with the bill).”
Some were willing to make plans with her as well.
“Girl I’m local to you! Let’s do Burleigh walks ! No pubs and good vibes only !” one said.
“Women can be so horrible,” one commented online
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