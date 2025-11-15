Teenager Is Forced To Choose Between His Beloved Dog And His Family, He Chooses Dax The Dog

There are some incredibly difficult choices that we’ll have to make in our lives. Picking the partner we’ll spend the rest of our lives with. Choosing whom to save in a zombie apocalypse. And… deciding who’s worthy of your love more: your dog or your closest family members.
Redditor Rejc7929 shared a story with the AITA community about how their mom was forcing them to choose between the family dog, who meant everything to the teenager, and their mom’s new fiance, Anthony, who’s allergic.
To make things even more dramatic, Dax the dog used to be the redditor’s dad’s pet. After their father passed away, the redditor found comfort in Dax’s company even more than before. Have a read through the story below, dear Pandas, and share your thoughts on the situation.
A teenager shared how their mom was essentially making them choose between her and her fiance and their family dog
What do you do when you’re forced to pick between your beloved dog and your mom’s new fiance? You try to make it work. But after the endless arguments, the tears, and missing your dog so much that it hurts, you know what you have to do. But it still hurts!
After the family gave Dax the dog to the teenager’s grandpa, who lives an hour away, Redditor Rejc7929 couldn’t bear to be without him. What’s more, their grandpa couldn’t physically take care of the dog. The solution was clear: the teenager moved in with their grandpa to be with him and Dax.
However, this caused even more tension in the family. The teenager pointed out that they consider their dog to be family, having been with them for 6 years, while Anthony, their mom’s fiance, hasn’t earned his stripes yet.
Reading in between the lines, Anthony doesn’t seem like a bad guy and even wants to be the teenager’s father figure. However, these changes are all happening much too fast for the teenager.
In fact, the story reads like a first draft of a wholesome Hollywood family movie where everyone eventually learns to accept one another for who they are.
Rejc7929, however, needed to know whether they were in the right or in the wrong, so they posted their story on the AITA community on Reddit which hands out judgment on who was to blame. Overwhelmingly, the other redditors saw the teenager as having done nothing wrong. They respected their choice.
We’re just hoping that there comes a time where everyone can be happy together and the rift in the family, between mother and child, is healed. The core issue seems to be Anthony’s allergy and there are ways to either lessen it or make it go away completely with immunotherapy.
Here’s how some of the members of the Reddit community reacted to the story and what their verdicts were
What’s your verdict, Pandas? Who do you think was in the wrong? Would you choose your dog over, essentially, your own mom? What do you think will happen next? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.
