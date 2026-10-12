Mom Lies To Daughter About Who Is Actually Staying In Her House While She’s Away

We’ve heard stories about house-sitters from hell snooping, leaving homes untidy and getting up to all sorts of other mischief. It’s no surprise then that many people would rather have someone they know and trust staying in their private space when or if they go away. Some choose to leave their homes unattended altogether.
That’s exactly what one woman planned to do while on holiday with her husband. But her mom asked if she could use their home for a mini staycation. When the couple returned, things seemed off, and the woman decided to check the security cameras. She couldn’t believe what she discovered and is now considering changing the locks.
Letting her mom house-sit while she went on holiday seemed like a no-brainer
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But now she regrets it, and says she’s dealing with a massive act of betrayal
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Why family betrayal can cut deeper than other forms of betrayal, according to an expert
There’s a special bond between a mother and her child. Biologically, they were bound together before the baby was even born. Even after the umbilical cord has been cut, there’s an invisible string that binds the two together for life. Or so it should be.
But sometimes, the very person who was meant to protect, nurture, and stand by you forever decides to do you harm. Maybe it was intentional, maybe not. Either way, the impact can be brutal and even life changing.
According to Talkspace therapist Dr. Olga Molina, family betrayal cuts deeper than other kinds of betrayal because it challenges your identity and sense of belonging. “It forces you to re-evaluate your relationships and core beliefs about love, trust, and safety,” says the expert.
She adds that while each story of family betrayal is different, the emotional aftermath is often very similar.
You might feel angry because you were mistreated, sad over the loss of what you thought your relationship was, shame about what others might think, grief for the family connection that once felt sacred, confusion about how things escalated and/or self-doubt about whether you did something to deserve it.
“Family betrayal can affect self-esteem, which can lead to distrust in relationships, whether romantic or platonic, and fear of losing close relationships. Hurt feelings can have long-lasting effects on relationships as well as on mental health.”
Molina says it helps to set boundaries after being betrayed. Doing so is a way to say, “My well-being matters,” explains the expert. Depending on the situation, or severity of the betrayal, you might decide to limit or end contact; decline certain conversations, invitations or events; or be specific and firm about what you will no longer tolerate.
Setting family boundaries might feel unfamiliar, strange or even guilt-inducing. But Molina says in time, this will change.
“You’re allowed to say no, prioritize your peace, and protect your healing process,” the expert adds.
She says to find true peace, some people may have to redefine what family means to them. In other words, learn to let go of the traditional definition of family and instead, choose one that fits your truth.
“That might mean prioritizing your chosen family or ‘framily’ over your own blood relatives. This could be close friends, mentors, partners, or even your therapist,” Molina explains. “What matters most is finding people who consistently show up for you without conditions.”
Many people agreed that the mom had crossed the line, with some suggesting drastic consequences
The mother played victim after being confronted, angering the woman even more
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