Husband Refuses To Listen To Wife, Says She’s Being A Massive Jerk To His Son

In many parts of the world, it’s common courtesy to call before visiting someone. You don’t just rock up unannounced, and you certainly never walk into their house without knocking first. But should that rule apply to adult children visiting their parents, too? That’s the question people have been debating, after a woman shared how her stepson’s unexpected visit late at night caused huge family drama.
She says she was in bed when she heard someone downstairs… Not exactly an ideal situation for someone who suffers from PTSD. It turned out to be her husband’s son who had come to “hang out.” When she asked him for a simple heads-up the next time he pops in, all hell broke loose.
Hearing someone in your house at night while everyone’s already sleeping can be scary
Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
That’s why this woman asked her adult stepson for a heads-up before visiting but now she’s being accused of hating him
Parts of the incident left some people confused, so the woman elaborated
Many people totally got it, having been in similar situations themselves
Someone pointed out that there are always three sides to a story
Some felt the woman was wrong for treating her stepson unfairly
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