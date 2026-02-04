Mohamed Sherif: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

February 4, 1996

Cairo, Egypt

29 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Mohamed Sherif?

Mohamed Sherif is an Egyptian professional footballer, celebrated for his exceptional goal-scoring prowess and dynamic attacking play. He has consistently showcased his talent as a formidable striker in various domestic and international competitions.

His breakout moment came in the 2020–21 season, where he earned widespread recognition by becoming the top goalscorer in both the CAF Champions League and the Egyptian Premier League. These achievements solidified his reputation as a prolific forward.

Early Life and Education

Born in Cairo, Egypt, Mohamed Sherif developed an early passion for football, spending his youth career honing his skills at Wadi Degla, where he laid the foundation for his future professional success; details about his formal education beyond this period are not publicly available.

Notable Relationships

Information regarding Mohamed Sherif’s relationships and family life is not widely publicized. He maintains a private personal life, with no notable public relationships or children confirmed.

He has consistently kept his personal life out of the public eye, and official reports do not confirm any current or past marriages or children.

Career Highlights

Mohamed Sherif cemented his status as a leading striker during the 2020–21 season, achieving the top goalscorer title in both the CAF Champions League with six goals and the Egyptian Premier League with 21 goals. These remarkable feats were instrumental in Al Ahly’s success.

Throughout his career, he has accumulated numerous titles with Al Ahly, including multiple Egyptian Premier League, CAF Champions League, Egyptian Cup, and CAF Super Cup trophies. His consistent performance has made him a key player for both club and country.

