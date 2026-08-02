Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

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A successful editorial cartoon can distill a complex issue into a single image without sacrificing nuance. That ability defines the work of Iranian cartoonist, illustrator, and animation director Mahnaz Yazdani, whose visual metaphors examine subjects ranging from war, poverty, and displacement to education, mental health, environmental challenges, and everyday acts of humanity. With more than two decades of experience and dozens of international awards, she has established herself as one of the leading voices in contemporary editorial cartooning.

Although Yazdani began her career in animation, working as an animator, writer, storyboard artist, character designer, and director, she has often said that editorial cartoons became the most immediate way to express the ideas constantly on her mind. Many of her illustrations contain little or no text, relying instead on carefully constructed symbolism that encourages viewers to pause, interpret, and draw their own conclusions. 

Scroll down to explore Yazdani’s latest work, and let us know which illustration left the strongest impression on you.

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#1

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

#2

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#3

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#4

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#5

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#6

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#7

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#8

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#9

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#10

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#11

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#12

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#13

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#14

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#15

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#16

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#17

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#18

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#19

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#20

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#21

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#22

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#23

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#24

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#25

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#26

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#27

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#28

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#29

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#30

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#31

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#32

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#33

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#34

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#35

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#36

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#37

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#38

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#39

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

#40

Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 40 Satirical Illustrations (New Pics)

Image source: mahnaz.yazdani

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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