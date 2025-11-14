Artist Illustrates How Downsizing Can Lead To A Happier Life, And His Comic Goes Viral

Goh Wei Choon and He Ruiming had been friends throughout their studies, however, as time went by they grew apart. It wasn’t until they became colleagues that they reconnected again. Trying to make the most out of their rebuilt bond, they started The Woke Salaryman, a platform that encourages discussions about financial independence and more.
“We were working, and we noticed that many of our peers were recklessly spending their money,” they told Bored Panda. “Some of them were in their 30s with very little savings. We found that scary, and wanted to trigger the young folks in our country to better their financial decisions and lives in general. Along the way, audiences from other countries started to pick up on our page.”
One of the ways The Woke Salaryman addresses its followers is comics. One recent strip, in particular, has really resonated with their followers, highlighting that bigger and shinier things don’t necessarily make you happier.
More info: thewokesalaryman.com | Facebook | Instagram
Image credits: thewokesalaryman
“We live in Singapore – one of the most materialistic and consumeristic societies on the planet. Often, people get into meaningless competitions to see who can display more material wealth. This isn’t always good for people’s financial stability. We managed to save quite a bit of money by resisting peer pressure and living below (not above, nor within, below) our means. We thought if people could see that doing this had its benefits, they’d be more open to trying this out,” the duo explained the intention behind the comic.
