Artist Creates Light-Hearted Illustrations Full Of Silly Wordplay And Comical Puns (30 New Pics)

Few forms of humor are as delightfully divisive as a good pun. They have a unique ability to make people laugh, groan, and appreciate a clever play on words all at once. Constant Bagel Therapy has built an entire comic series around that idea.
Common expressions, recognizable objects, and well-known characters here are stripped back to their simplest form before being reassembled into visual jokes that reward readers who enjoy clever wordplay.
After previously featuring Constant Bagel Therapy on Bored Panda, we’re back with another collection of the artist’s latest comics. Scroll down to enjoy the newest batch, and let us know which pun made you laugh the most.
More info: Instagram | shopconstantbageltherapy.bigcartel.com
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