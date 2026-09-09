This Photographer Turns Everyday Architecture Into Bold Minimalist Scenes (31 Pics)

Minimalist photography can make a busy city feel strangely quiet. By stripping scenes down to their strongest shapes, colors, and contrasts, Beijing-based photographer Leon Yu turns architecture and everyday urban spaces into carefully organized compositions where a lone person can matter as much as the building around them. Yu began exploring street photography in August 2023, after discovering the work of accomplished photographers online and deciding to study the medium seriously. Minimalism soon emerged as a natural fit for his aesthetic.
His preference for simplicity extends beyond photography as he gravitates toward uncluttered surroundings and has long been interested in art and Western indie music, influences that helped shape the visual language he was developing behind the camera. For him, minimalism is closely connected with the idea of solitude. Rather than treating being alone as something negative, he sees it as a state that can carry its own beauty and meaning. That perspective is clear throughout his photographs, where individuals are often separated from their surroundings by vast areas of negative space, deep shadows, or imposing architectural forms.
Scroll down to explore a selection of Leon Yu’s work, where light, geometry, and carefully placed human figures transform ordinary surroundings into striking visual scenes.
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Image source: Leon Yu
The people in these images rarely dominate the frame. Instead, they become small but essential pieces of much larger compositions: a cyclist following a single curving line beneath a dramatic structure, a pedestrian surrounded by repeating shadows, or a silhouette positioned precisely within an illuminated passageway. Reflections, symmetry, strong diagonals, and repeating patterns let Yu simplify complex environments without losing their sense of scale.
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
Black and white plays an especially important role in his work. Yu appreciates its timeless quality and finds it particularly effective for minimalist photography, though his choice between monochrome and color ultimately depends on the scene. Some of his color photographs use a similar approach, reducing the palette to one or two dominant tones so a red umbrella, a yellow road marking, or an illuminated surface becomes the visual anchor.
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
Composition is central to the way Yu evaluates an image. He looks for a clearly defined focal point, a strong atmosphere, and enough visual information to suggest a narrative without overcrowding the frame. His admiration for legendary Hong Kong photographer Fan Ho, whose work often combined dramatic light, geometry, and solitary figures, also shaped how he came to understand minimalist photography.
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
Interestingly, Yu does not rely exclusively on elaborate camera equipment to achieve these results. He most often photographs with an OPPO smartphone, which lets him work without unnecessary pressure, while occasionally using a Leica Q2. Outside photography, techno music is another significant source of inspiration, alongside something considerably quieter: maintaining a calm state of mind.
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
Despite having taken up street photography relatively recently, Yu’s images already show a remarkably consistent approach to seeing the city. By waiting for light, architecture, and human movement to briefly fall into place, he reduces crowded environments to their essential elements and shows how much remains when almost everything unnecessary is removed.
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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Image source: Leon Yu
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