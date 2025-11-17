I Am A Minimalist Freelance Artist And Here Are My 20 Light And Shadow Photographs

by

Hi there! I’m Toni, a 25-year-old minimalist freelance artist based in the Philippines.

I just like to look around and take pictures inside the realm of shadow and light. Here are 20 of my photographs. Hope you enjoy them!

More info: Instagram

#1 Wanderer

#2 Yellow Misery

#3 Aligned

#4 Solitude

#5 Repercussions

#6 Labyrinth Of Thoughts

#7 Getting Back On Track

#8 Out Of The Blue Into The Black

#9 Ascension

#10 Beacon

#11 One Shade At A Time

#12 Higher

#13

#14 Singularity

#15

#16 Dreamer

#17 Blind Spot

#18 Amplify

#19 Line

#20 A Fraction Of Reality

Patrick Penrose
