I Am A Minimalist Freelance Artist And Here Are My 20 Light And Shadow Photographs

Hi there! I’m Toni, a 25-year-old minimalist freelance artist based in the Philippines.
I just like to look around and take pictures inside the realm of shadow and light. Here are 20 of my photographs. Hope you enjoy them!
More info: Instagram
#1 Wanderer
#2 Yellow Misery
#3 Aligned
#4 Solitude
#5 Repercussions
#6 Labyrinth Of Thoughts
#7 Getting Back On Track
#8 Out Of The Blue Into The Black
#9 Ascension
#10 Beacon
#11 One Shade At A Time
#12 Higher
#13
#14 Singularity
#15
#16 Dreamer
#17 Blind Spot
#18 Amplify
#19 Line
#20 A Fraction Of Reality
