25 City Layouts That’ll Stump You, Unless You Are A True Geography Genius

by

You’re about to put your geography skills to the test with this challenging grid map quiz!

We’ve gathered 25 world cities, shown only through their grid maps – no landmarks & no names.

The only hint? The shape of the city itself. If you’ve seen these maps before, you might have an advantage. If not, give it your best shot all the way to Question 25.

Are you ready to start exploring? Let’s see how sharp your map skills really are!

If you missed Part 1, check it out here.

25 City Layouts That’ll Stump You, Unless You Are A True Geography Genius

Image credits: Leah Newhouse

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
When is Outer Banks Season 3 Coming Out in 2022?
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2022
Adorable Frog And Other Animal Tattoos By Korean Artist Buoy (36 Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
Employee Goes Maternity Leave, Leaves Toxic Boss To Face Her Own Chaos: “Guess Who Finally Got Demoted?”
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2025
40 Hilariously Destructive Things Cats Have Done And Possible “Apologies” They Gave After That
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
A Movie Video Montage of the Total Eclipse
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2017
Smackdown
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Friday Night SmackDown
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.