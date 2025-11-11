25 City Layouts That’ll Stump You, Unless You Are A True Geography Genius

You’re about to put your geography skills to the test with this challenging grid map quiz!
We’ve gathered 25 world cities, shown only through their grid maps – no landmarks & no names.
The only hint? The shape of the city itself. If you’ve seen these maps before, you might have an advantage. If not, give it your best shot all the way to Question 25.
Are you ready to start exploring? Let’s see how sharp your map skills really are!
If you missed Part 1, check it out here.
Image credits: Leah Newhouse
