Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

by

Ekkachai Saelow is a Thai wedding photographer who doesn’t just believe in capturing the finer details of his subjects – he actually turns his subjects into the finer details!

Ekkachai’s photography business literally translates as “Small Person,” and he specializes in turning happy couples into miniature inhabitants of over-sized worlds. He does this by cutting his clients out of their original pictures and inserting them into a small scale environment before applying an effect known as tilt-shift photography in order to give them that miniature macro look. And as you can see from these pictures, the end result is as sweet as it is surreal, and as simple as it is stunning.

More info: Facebook (h/t: PetaPixel)

#1

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#2

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#3

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#4

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#5

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#6

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#7

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#8

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#9

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#10

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#11

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#12

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#13

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#14

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#15

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#16

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#17

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#18

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#19

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#20

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#21

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#22

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#23

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#24

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#25

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#26

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#27

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#28

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#29

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

#30

Wedding Photographer Turns Couples Into Miniature People

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Icebergs Of Disko Bay That I Captured From A Russian Yacht Near Greenland
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Why Ratcatcher 2 Deserves Her Own Spin-Off
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2022
I Create Realistic Human Anatomical Parts From Fruits & Vegetables
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The True Story Behind ‘Feud: Capote Vs The Swans’
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2024
Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory Review: Welcome To The Jungle
3 min read
May, 18, 2018
$5 Bicycle Cell Phone Charger By 16-Year-Old Romanian Inventor
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.