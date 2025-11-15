I Collected 13 Minerals That Are The Earth’s Art

I loved collecting rocks when I was a kid, interesting mementos of places I had been. When I combined my passion for minerals with macro photography I found a whole new world!
More info: studiomineralia.com
#1 Blue Topaz On Quartz. Klein Spitzkoppe, Erongo Region, Namibia
#2 Wulfenite. 79 Mine, Chilito, Gila Co., Arizona, USA
#3 Quartz Var. Beta (Quartz Paramorph After Beta) Warm Springs District, Fergus Co. Montana, USA
#4 Wulfenite With Hemimorphite Coating. Finch Mine, N. Of Hayden, Gila County, Arizona
#5 Quartz Point. Karur, Tamil Nadu, India
#6 Albite On Aegirine, Mt. St. Hilaire, Quebec, Canada
#7 Amethyst And A Little Chalcedony. Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India
#8 Green Cubic Apophyllite Crystal. Nashik, Maharashtra, India
#9 Mordenite On Peach Stilbite. Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India
#10 Stilbite On Cavansite. Wagholi Quarry, Pune, Maharashtra, India
#11 Austinite Gold Hill Mine, Dry Creek Mountains, Tooele Co, Utah
#12 Mordenite Spheres With Stilbite. Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India
#13 Apophyllite & Black Chalcedony. Jalgaon, Maharashtra, India
