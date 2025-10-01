74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

When you stop to think about it, the human body is pretty amazing. It knows how to heal when we’re hurt, protect us from illness, and master complicated skills, whether that’s learning a new language or playing an instrument. Every day, it proves just how much it’s capable of.

But it’s not just what our bodies can do that makes them incredible, it’s also how different we all look. And some people are born with traits so rare or unusual that they stop you in your tracks. Many are fascinating to see, while others can be genuinely unsettling.

From striking eye colors to unusual genetic quirks, here are some of the most memorable examples.

#1 Some Of You Requested A Video Of My Hand Cramp. Unfortunately, I Had The Opprotunity To Film It Last Night. Suffer With Me

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Totally_Fubar_666

#2 I Am Blind In My Left Eye. Here’s What An Actual Pupil-Less Eye Looks Like

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source:  -badgerbadgerbadger-

#3 Did You Know: An X-Ray Of A Baby’s Hand Makes It Look Like Their Bones Are Just Kinda Floating Around In There

Our 11-month-old somehow hurt her hand/wrist, and in trying to figure out what was wrong we got some x-rays. Unfortunately nothing conclusive came from the scans, but I thought the x ray itself was mildly interesting. Baby girl is going to be fine, apparently infants have Wolverine-like regenerative powers.

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Hipple

#4 I Have Purple Eyes

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Sorranne

#5 Roy Lee (Rocky) Dennis With His Mother, Florence “Rusty” Tullis

Rocky had a rare disease called craniodiaphyseal dysplasia which caused his facial bone features to contort and grow at an abnormally fast rate. Rocky passed away aged 16 on this day in 1978.

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Knuckles

#6 A Teenager From Madhya Pradesh, India Has An Ultra Rare Condition Called ‘Werewolf Syndrome’ (Hypertrichosis)

This incurable condition is so rare that it is believed that only 50 people have had it since the Middle Ages.

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: yourSAS

#7 Kid From Nepal With Cat Eye Syndrome

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: rataktaktaruken

#8 World’s Longest Eyelash

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source:  Guinness World Records

#9 Compartment Syndrome One Year Later After A Skin Graft

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: gl0ryus

#10 This Is Javier Botet, A Spanish Almost 6’9” Actor Who Has A Genetic Disorder Known As Marfan Syndrome

This makes him very lanky, bendy and perfect for creature roles in movies such as slender man.

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: jbotet, jbotet

#11 Meet Matthias “Hellboy” Schlitte, The German Arm Wrestling Phenomenon With One Enormous Arm

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Manni999, AgentBlue62

#12 X-Ray Of A Hand Dipped In Iodine. Iodine Absorbs X-Rays, Revealing The Skin Around The Bones

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: TheToxicLogic

#13 This Woman Has Proteus Syndrome And Is A Disorder That Causes Various Parts Of The Body To Grow Recklessly

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Stongey10

#14 My Wife Has Steven Johnson Syndrome. Which Means Her Fingernails Will Randomly Decide To Regrow Themselves

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: puppet1987

#15 The Human Eye Up Close Looks Like A Spooky Forest

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Stoltz3

#16 Here Are My Marfan’s Syndrome Hands

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: heyredditone

#17 This Happens To My Hands At Cold Temperatures

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Zealousideal_Talk479

#18 Mirror Foot Syndrome

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: blveberrys

#19 My Grandpas Cool Eye

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: arisweeknd

#20 My Son Was Born With Natural Elf Ears

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: animaorion

#21 There’s A Patch On My Leg That Doesn’t Get Goosebumps

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: mcrfreak78

#22 I Was Born With Four Fingers (Missing The Middle Finger)

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: kuparata

#23 My Grandma And I Have Extra Lines On Our Pinkies

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: bbystvr

#24 Raynaud’s Syndrome (Phenomenon) On My Hand This Morning

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: bifishologist

#25 Adam Rainer Was The Only Person In Recorded History To Have Been Both A Dwarf And A Giant. At 18 He Was 4’6″, At 50 He Was 7’8″

This guy was believed to have acromegaly. It is a hormonal disorder that develops when your pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone during adulthood. When this happens, your bones increase in size, including those of your hands, feet and face. Acromegaly usually affects middle-aged adults.

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Metalloid_Emon

#26 Waardenburg Syndrome Is A Rare, Genetic Condition Characterized By Congenital Hearing Loss And Abnormalities In Hair, Skin, And Eye Pigmentation

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Sydney S. Gellis and Murray Feingold

#27 I Have Marfan Syndrome. This Is My Hand Compared To My Face

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: HughJassJae

#28 I Was Born With A Very Rare Disease Called Hereditary Progressive Arthro-Ophthalmodystrophy, Its A Connective Tissue Disorder That Literally Makes My Body Fall Apart

In addition to this, I also have very hypermobile joints that dislocate easily and a laundry list of other health problems.

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: kwimbleton

#29 My Son (7m) Has A Front Whorl/Cowlick With Hairs That Grow Longer Than The Rest

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: kryptofreak

#30 I Have Tentacles Under My Tongue- Apparently Not Everyone Does?

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: SligPants

#31 I Have Rare A Hereditary Disorder Called Multiple Hereditary Exostosis Which Causes Bone Growths On Various Body Parts

Normally these aren’t very noticable, but the one on my forearm grew on my growth plate, causing the bone to grow in the opposite direction.

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Sk8thunder

#32 Case Of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

FOP is a congenital disorder of connective tissue characterized by congenital malformations of the big toe, and progressive heterotopic ossifications as shown here in this picture.

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: HealerMD

#33 Corectopia, When Your Pupil Is Not In The Center Of Your Eye

I had a picture taken professionally. I see just as well with my normal eye, born like this. Second picture I took myself with my phone and a water bubble on the lens.

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: krisztian111996

#34 I Was Born With 4 Toes On One Foot

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Itsabeautifulwar

#35 There’s An Old Woman’s Face In My Belly Button

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: taykaybo

#36 Woman With World’s Longest Tongue

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: uinness World Records

#37 Was At A Water Park And Seen The “Hang Six” On The Wall It So Happens I Have 6 Toes On My Left Foot

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: DomnLee

#38 I Accidentally Bit My Lip 3 Times In One Day. My Body Is Punishing Me With 6 Mouth Ulcers In A Circle. Like A Crop Circle Of Pain

I used to get loads of them. Regularly had 8-10 at any given time, turned out I was really low on iron and vit D. Sorted out my supplements and don’t get anywhere as many.

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: agnesb

#39 I Have An Autoimmune Disorder That Has Made My Natural Hair Color Change Three Times The Last Month

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: col0rlesslife

#40 My Amputated Finger Is Way Colder Than The Rest Of My Hand

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Brando_Fett

#41 Hyperdontia Is The Condition Of Having Supernumerary Teeth, Or Teeth That Appear In Addition To The Regular Number Of Teeth. They Can Appear In Any Area Of The Dental Arch

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source:  Intelligent-Bottle22

#42 Hydraulic Press vs. Tooth

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Proud_Bell_6879

#43 Skull From A Person With Proteus Syndrome

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#44 I Was Born Without A Bridge In My Nose

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: fedorahitler

#45 Customer Came In And Let Me Take A Picture Of Her Hands That Had 6 Fingers On Each

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#46 My Daughter Was Born With Two Different Hair Colors

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: alidripdrop

#47 None Of My Fingers (Or Toes) Have Middle Knuckles, And Its Hereditary

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Silence31603

#48 My “Droopy” Pupil I’ve Had Since Birth

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: BucksIn6ix9ine

#49 I Went Outside To Check The Mail With Hyperhidrosis

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: butterflybratgrl

#50 My Buddy’s Skin Graft. His Calf Tattoo Is Now On His Foot

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: birdaise

#51 Hands Have Been Popular Lately, So Here Is One Of Mine! The Disorder Is Called Palmar Epidermolytic Hyperkeratosis

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: JakeyZeSnakey

#52 The Little Razor Sharp Nail Pieces Growing From My Amputated Finger Tip

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: kemidawn

#53 One Half Of My Teeth Are Much Whiter Than The Other Side

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: ocdladybug92

#54 I Was Born With Sectoral Heterochromia, Although It’s Rare

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: prolelol

#55 Alice Elizabeth Doherty Was An American Woman Born With The Condition Hypertrichosis Lanuginosa

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Unknown author

#56 I Was Born With 12 Fingers, It Was Removed Shortly Afterwards

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: can_be_fermented

#57 My Son Was Born With A Black Spot Of Hair In His Blonde Hair. It Grows In Black, And There Is No Birth Mark Or Discoloration Under It

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: maceparks

#58 I Recently Was Diagnosed With Dermatographia (“Skin Writing”) Where Scratching The Skin Causes A Rash To Show Up Within Minutes

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: derpy_ninetales

#59 My Eye Has A Very Obvious Dark Ring

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Mysticmiso

#60 Maci Currin, The 17 Year Old World Record Holder For The World’s Longest Legs

According to the Guiness World Records: “The longest legs (female) belong to Maci Currin (USA) and measure 135.267 cm (53.255 in) for the left leg and 134.3 cm (52.874 in) for the right leg, as measured in Cedar Park, Texas, USA, on 21 February 2020.
Maci, a native of Austin, Texas, is 6 ft 10 in tall.”

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source:  Guinness World Records, guinnessworldrecords

#61 The Same Baby Face (Twins) With And Without Down Syndrome

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#62 Got From A Doctor And He Said That My Eyes Are Having A Rare Condition That Are Still Unknown For Him And Recommended Me To Go To The Specialist In One Of The Best Eye Center In My Country

One Thing doctor Told Me Is That My Only Solution Is Cornea Transplantion. I wear soft contacts and about a week ago my right eye went all red, watery, blurry, super sensitive to light, and it felt like something was stuck in there when i blinked. I also noticed this white/grayish spot on my cornea that you can literally see in the pictures. Now the redness and pain are mostly gone, but the cloudy gray spot is still there and my vision in that eye isn’t clear.

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: MrHollywoodth

#63 Hyperhidrosis Sucks

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Inevitable_Turnip770

#64 Getting Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease As An Adult Is No Joke

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Windytrail

#65 What Lyme Disease Looks Like From A Tick Bite

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: eyuphowsthee

#66 Scar That I Was “Born With” Looks Like A Tear Next To My Eye

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Rome_Vanhart

#67 I Don’t Have A Left Shoulder Muscle

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: twomillionmerits

#68 My Bodies Overreaction To A Mosquito Bite (Skeeter Syndrome)

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: wind_whistler

#69 The Buton Tribe In Indonesia With Sparkling Blue Eyes Due To A Rare Genetic Disorder Called “Waardenburg Syndrome”

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Any_Sound_2863

#70 I Was Diagnosed With Spondylolisthesis, A Condition Where A Vertebrae Moves Out Of Position. Managed To Run A 10k At 55mins While My Lower Back Looked Like This

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: GaryGump

#71 I Have A Medical Condition Which Unfortunately Has Caused Some Major Scarring Over My Whole Body

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#72 This Is What Kissing In An Mri Scan Looks Like

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source:  bendubberley_

#73 Triphalangeal Thumb Syndrome

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: whowantwhat

#74 The Colour Difference Between My Hand And Leg

74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Macadeemus

