“Wow, How Old Is That Chap?”: Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando’s Engagement Sparks Mixed Reactions

Miley Cyrus, the 33-year-old singer behind Flowers, confirmed her engagement to musician Maxx Morando after debuting a diamond ring on December 1, during the Avatar: Fire and Ash world premiere in Los Angeles.
The confirmation came after weeks of speculation that began in mid-November, when fans first noticed the ring in photos circulated by Deux Moi. Her appearance at the premiere brought the rumors to the surface, as she posed with Morando while the ring remained clearly visible on her left hand.
The reactions quickly centered on the age of Miley Cyrus’ fiancé, with comments mentioning how young he looked besides the singer.
“Wow, how old is that chap?” one person wrote.
“Liam is somewhere having a drink and celebrating that he got out,” another added.
Debate erupted over the age difference between Miley Cyrus and her fiancé after confirming their engagement
Maxx Morando is 27-years old and six years younger than Miley.
He is a producer, and songwriter currently playing the drums for the band Liily after a previous run with The Regrettes.
His work has increasingly intersected with Cyrus’ career. He helped create several songs on her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation and later produced multiple tracks on her ninth studio album Something Beautiful, including co-writing the title song.
Their relationship began gradually and before he had collaborated with her professionally.
Cyrus revealed to British Vogue that their first meeting was arranged.
“We got put on a blind date,” she said. “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him.”
The pair were first linked in late 2021 after they were photographed backstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in Miami. In April 2022, they seemed to confirm their romance after being seen passionately kissing in West Hollywood.
In a 2024 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer addressed the age gap directly.
“We just don’t take life too seriously,” she said, joking that Morando grew up with a laptop, while she was raised sharing a desktop with her siblings.
That same year, a source told People Magazine that the couple had moved in together.
“She is very happy with him,” the insider said. “Everyone loves Maxx. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”
Morando has since accompanied Cyrus to major events, including the 2024 and 2025 Grammy Awards, the Oscars, and multiple fashion shows. When Cyrus won Record of the Year for Flowers, she thanked him directly, calling him “my love.”
Cyrus was first spotted wearing the ring in mid-November
According to Deux Moi, Cyrus was first spotted wearing the ring in mid-November, long before the world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.
It became impossible to miss on December 1, when Cyrus arrived on the red carpet wearing a black strapless sequin gown with a ruffled skirt and train. Morando stood beside her in a classic black suit and white collared shirt.
Cyrus held her hand up often and intentionally, making the diamond ring on her left finger catch every camera flash.
Francesca Simons, a rep for jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche, confirmed to People Magazine that jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche created the piece exclusively for Cyrus.
She described the ring as a cushion-cut stone set in a thick 14-karat yellow gold band.
Hours after the premiere, Morando’s father, Dan Morando, posted photos from a private celebration at what appeared to be a sushi restaurant. His post showed the couple smiling and celebrating with loved ones.
Cyrus’ detractors immediately started drawing comparisons between Morando and Liam Hemsworth
It didn’t take long for the singer’s detractors to sour the moment. From Miley Cyrus’ age difference with fiancé Morando, and her past history of substance dependence, to her divorce from ex husband Liam Hemsworth, her critics held nothing back.
“Run. Run away. Exit, stage right. As fast as your feet will carry you,” a viewer said, already expecting the marriage’s downfall.
Others went further, stating that Morando was already feeling the toll of being in a relationship with the singer.
“That hairdo alone is indicative of someone who’s given up on themselves,” a critic wrote.
Some then dragged Cyrus back into comparisons with her past marriage to Liam Hemsworth, painting Morando as nothing more than a placeholder.
“If Liam told her he wants her back, she’d bail on this guy so fast it would make his head spin,” a user said.
“He looks like he could be her son,” another added.
It was not the first time she had faced that kind of commentary.
Cyrus has spoken openly about the patterns she carried forward from that relationship, and how her choices today have little to do with looks and everything to do with respect.
“My mom always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy ’cause they’re hot,” she told The Cut. “I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well.”
Despite the negative commentary, many congratulated Cyrus and expressed their belief in Morando who, in their eyes, appeared as a more supportive and understanding figure when compared to Hemsworth.
“Happy for Miley.” Fans congratulated the singer on her engagement
