30 Pics That Are Supposed To Be Mildly Uncomfortable But Some Of Them Are Just Too Much

There are horrors out there that most of us can barely imagine – things that should not be and injustices that should never have happened. The pics on this mildly unsettling list, then, serve as just the teeniest tiniest tip of that iceberg of horror.

Some of these pics made our skin crawl, while others made us feel just mildly annoyed and uncomfortable. They upend our expectations of how the world should work and how people should behave in it. Ick!

#1 Imagine This Guy Sits Next To You On The Bus

Image source: Void_Admirer

#2 Would You Buy It?

Image source: Void_Admirer

#3 So I’ve Been Ordering Pizza At This Small Local Place For Years, They Got A New Guy Last Week

Image source: Bulky-Computer-6299

#4 I Wish I Could Unsee This So I Could Stop Thinking About It

Image source: Kaelyn_c1, Original artwork by: deepdarkfears

#5 Evil Clown Found In Two Bacon Slices

Image source: anthson

#6 The More You Look, The More Uncomfortable You Get

Image source: Virus_USA

#7 A “Zombie Spider” – Spider Covered In Fungus, Half-Dead, Half-Alive Which Can Crawl Around. Found In My Basement

Image source: reddit.com

#8 S N O O T

Image source: theclimate

#9 No

Image source: reddit.com

#10 …the Way These Trees Line Up

Image source: Misshelly_42

#11 Both

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Dont Ask Me About This

Image source: Wolfshadow15

#13 This Light Doesn’t Look Right (X-Post Oddlysatisfying)

Image source: xtraspcial

#14

Image source: jacksquar3d

#15 I’m Very Very Aggravated

Image source: bortsmipzon

#16 This Isn’t How You Use A Bookcase!

Image source: mrsthompsoon

#17 Hairy Skin Apple

Image source: Sc0rp10_the_redditer

#18 I Think I’ve Hit A Snag

Image source: naty2525252525

#19 This Electrical Pole Is Being Held Together By Duct Tape

Image source: marcia724

#20 A Really Long Marshmallow

Image source: THEsolid85

#21 *unsettled By The Entire State Of Ohio*

Image source: Emily_mnew

#22 I Don’t Like It

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Therapist: Long Grapes Don’t Exist They Can’t Hurt You Long Grapes:

Image source: _BewareOfYou_

#24 Double Thumb Nails!

Image source: Scorpieonna_Sting

#25 Is… Is She Having A Stroke?

Image source: _CozyCult_

#26 Sprouting Tomato

Image source: Baitrix

#27 Finger Food

Image source: xshamirx

#28 Beans In A Crock

Image source: Ana_Amari

#29 Mcstubble (Patrick_4d On Instagram)

Image source: Temporary_Banana3855

#30 Just Look At All Those Tabs

Image source: caramelpenguin_2

