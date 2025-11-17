30 Pics That Are Supposed To Be Mildly Uncomfortable But Some Of Them Are Just Too Much

There are horrors out there that most of us can barely imagine – things that should not be and injustices that should never have happened. The pics on this mildly unsettling list, then, serve as just the teeniest tiniest tip of that iceberg of horror.
Some of these pics made our skin crawl, while others made us feel just mildly annoyed and uncomfortable. They upend our expectations of how the world should work and how people should behave in it. Ick!
#1 Imagine This Guy Sits Next To You On The Bus
Image source: Void_Admirer
#2 Would You Buy It?
Image source: Void_Admirer
#3 So I’ve Been Ordering Pizza At This Small Local Place For Years, They Got A New Guy Last Week
Image source: Bulky-Computer-6299
#4 I Wish I Could Unsee This So I Could Stop Thinking About It
Image source: Kaelyn_c1, Original artwork by: deepdarkfears
#5 Evil Clown Found In Two Bacon Slices
Image source: anthson
#6 The More You Look, The More Uncomfortable You Get
Image source: Virus_USA
#7 A “Zombie Spider” – Spider Covered In Fungus, Half-Dead, Half-Alive Which Can Crawl Around. Found In My Basement
Image source: reddit.com
#8 S N O O T
Image source: theclimate
#9 No
Image source: reddit.com
#10 …the Way These Trees Line Up
Image source: Misshelly_42
#11 Both
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Dont Ask Me About This
Image source: Wolfshadow15
#13 This Light Doesn’t Look Right (X-Post Oddlysatisfying)
Image source: xtraspcial
#14
Image source: jacksquar3d
#15 I’m Very Very Aggravated
Image source: bortsmipzon
#16 This Isn’t How You Use A Bookcase!
Image source: mrsthompsoon
#17 Hairy Skin Apple
Image source: Sc0rp10_the_redditer
#18 I Think I’ve Hit A Snag
Image source: naty2525252525
#19 This Electrical Pole Is Being Held Together By Duct Tape
Image source: marcia724
#20 A Really Long Marshmallow
Image source: THEsolid85
#21 *unsettled By The Entire State Of Ohio*
Image source: Emily_mnew
#22 I Don’t Like It
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Therapist: Long Grapes Don’t Exist They Can’t Hurt You Long Grapes:
Image source: _BewareOfYou_
#24 Double Thumb Nails!
Image source: Scorpieonna_Sting
#25 Is… Is She Having A Stroke?
Image source: _CozyCult_
#26 Sprouting Tomato
Image source: Baitrix
#27 Finger Food
Image source: xshamirx
#28 Beans In A Crock
Image source: Ana_Amari
#29 Mcstubble (Patrick_4d On Instagram)
Image source: Temporary_Banana3855
#30 Just Look At All Those Tabs
Image source: caramelpenguin_2
