Woman Starts Getting Anxiety Before Insufferable MIL Even Arrives And It Wasn’t For Nothing

Like a squeaky door or a car that won’t start when the moon is full, annoying in-laws are a problem that can be managed, typically by keeping them at arms length. So conflict typically happens over those days where one is just stuck with them.
A woman turned to the internet for advice after learning that her mother-in-law would be staying for a week, something she knew would be an ordeal one way or another. After detailing her many, many issues, she later posted a sizable update on the MIL’s behavior and the argument she had with her husband.
Horrible in-laws are almost a marriage conflict cliche at this point
Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
So one woman wanted some suggestions on how to handle her husband’s toxic mom
Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
She also chatted with some of the commenters
Netizens did what they could to help
Later, she shared an update on her plan going forward
Some readers had questions
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