MIL Surprises Woman After Switching Her Behavior After She Gives Birth: “Completely Shocked And Dumbfounded”

During their teenage years, many people struggle to get along with their parents. They might be screaming about curfew in the kitchen or complaining that Mom just doesn’t understand! Once we grow up, however, most adults manage to have peaceful, loving relationships with their parents once again.
But for some reason, drama between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law can be lurking around the corner at any moment. One woman reached out to Reddit for advice after finding out that her husband’s mom attempted to change her baby’s name without her permission. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
Parents always think long and hard before deciding on names for their children
Image credits: Wesley Tingey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
So this mom was furious when she found out that her mother-in-law attempted to change her baby’s name without her permission
Image credits: Solen Feyissa / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Valeriia Miller / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: lovelyantoniaxo
The vast majority of readers sided with the new mom, and she joined in on the conversation in the comments
However, some agreed that the baby’s name was questionable
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