Wretched MIL Won’t Stop Being Racist Towards DIL, Then Cries Foul As Whole Family Ditches Her

There is no denying that some people are inherently evil, and nothing can change their destructive characteristics. Haven’t we seen multiple stories of cruel folks going on a destructive rampage that affects their own families? The best part of such stories is watching them get poetic justice.
Even this woman got exactly what she deserved in the end, but not before she attacked her native American daughter-in-law with racist comments. The older lady refused to change her toxic behavior, so she lost everything she held dear in life. Scroll down to uncover all the drama that followed!
More info: Reddit
There’s something satisfying about watching the bad guys pay for their evil deeds
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The native American poster’s mother-in-law was extremely orthodox and frowned upon her for not acting like a “conventional” wife
Image credits: stefamerpik / Magnific (not the actual photo)
She also hated the poster’s flight paramedic job and passed snide comments about it, but her angry son always shut her down
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One day, she crossed all lines by forbidding her son from going to his wife’s cousin’s wedding where there would be a “bunch of drunk Indians”
Image credits: bondvit90 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
She also said something incredibly nasty to the poster, whose frustrated husband said that he never wanted to talk to his mom again
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Fortunately, his dad reached out to the couple, claiming that he was on their side, and he was equally shocked by his wife’s racist behavior
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The couple had a call with him and the poster’s brother-in-law, who also sided with them, and they all concluded that the woman needed therapy
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When the poster shared the incident with her family, they were upset with her mother-in-law but glad that her husband always supported her
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The racist mother-in-law went to therapy for a few weeks, and thought it would be enough, but her actions implied that she had no remorse
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In fact, she also accused the poster of snatching away her family instead of acknowledging her own mistakes and toxic behavior
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In the end, her husband divorced her, while both sons also cut ties, and the satisfied poster felt that she got exactly what she deserved
Today’s story is quite frustrating because of the original poster’s (OP) mother-in-law, but it ends beautifully. Well, the older lady was extremely orthodox and believed that women should stick to household chores, while men provided for them. The native American author always heard snide comments from her for working as a flight paramedic and not being a “conventional” wife.
The poster’s husband always reprimanded his mother, but the woman never learned, and one day, she crossed a line. She forbade her son from attending the OP’s cousin’s wedding with a “bunch of drunk Indians.” Much to everyone’s horror, she proceeded to hurl awful racist comments towards the poster as well, and her furious son refused to speak to her ever again.
Well, the author’s father-in-law reached out, and he was as surprised about his wife’s behavior as they were. He completely sided with them, along with his other son, and they all decided it would be best if the racist woman went to therapy to figure out her negative thoughts. The cunning lady only went for a few sessions, thinking it would be enough, but she had no remorse for her actions.
Moreover, she refused to acknowledge her own toxic behavior and blamed the poster for snatching away her family. Well, she ended up pushing away her other son and husband, who slammed her with divorce papers. However, his daughter-in-law’s loving family welcomed him with open arms. Also, the OP felt that her mother-in-law got exactly what she deserved.
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Nearly 2 decades of research has found that 60% of women admitted that the relationship with their female in-law caused them long-term unhappiness and stress. Moreover, two-thirds of daughters-in-law believed that their husband’s mother frequently exhibited jealous, maternal love towards their son. In our story, this was also coupled with racism, which is a really toxic combination.
According to a study, 66% of Americans do not think that native people in the country experience any serious form of racial discrimination. However, experts dismiss it as a myth and stress that the legal and institutional systems of white supremacy continue to have devastating impacts on native Americans to this day. The poster’s mother-in-law is solid proof that they still face discrimination.
Researchers highlight that racism is widely recognized to impact mental health and well-being negatively. It takes a heavy emotional toll on the victim and might trigger chronic stress, anxiety, depression, and racial trauma. It’s sad to think that such a social evil exists and people of many ethnicities are subjected to it, just because some folks think their skin color makes them superior.
Well, just like the OP and netizens, I also believe her mother-in-law got exactly what she deserved for her atrocious behavior. However, I can’t stop thinking about this amazing advice the poster’s father gave: “You can never force people to be kind to you, but you can make the choice to surround yourself with kind people.” What about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Peeps online didn’t shy away from cursing the poster’s mother-in-law, but many loved her dad and father-in-law for being so kind
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