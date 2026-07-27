Woman Hides Hysterectomy From MIL For 18 Months, All Hell Breaks Loose When She Finally Finds Out

Deciding whether to have kids, when to have them, and how many to bring into the world is a deeply personal decision every couple gets to make for themselves. But for some reason, there are always other family members who think they should get a say in the matter. As if their lives and bodies were the ones on the line.
That’s exactly the kind of situation one Redditor found herself in. After giving birth to her daughter, she had a hysterectomy, and she and her husband started looking into becoming foster parents. When her mother-in-law found out, she completely lost it, furious that she wouldn’t be getting any more “real” grandchildren.
Read the full story below.
The woman told her mother-in-law that she’d had a hysterectomy after having her daughter and was now considering fostering more kids
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She lost it, furious that she wouldn’t be getting any more “real” grandchildren
Image credits: lookstudio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: DefiantCamp2020
Readers agreed that what the couple chose to do was none of the mother-in-law’s business
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Later, the woman returned with an update, revealing that her MIL was acting as though nothing had ever happened
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Readers were appalled by her behavior and by the family members who continued to side with her
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In a final update, the woman shared how her husband had stepped in and set clear boundaries with his mother
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: DefiantCamp2020
Readers thought the couple was handling the situation exactly as they should
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