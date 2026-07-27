MIL Finds Out Woman’s “Secret,” Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out

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The benefits of the grandparent-grandchild relationship go beyond pancakes and sleepovers. The moments they share can create lifelong memories and strengthen family bonds. Not to mention the help grandparents often provide to busy parents. But in some cases, they might also overstep important boundaries.

One woman, who went out with her husband and left their two girls with their grandma, came back to find the kids terrified. Grandma had been telling them that mommy was going to take them away from daddy—not because she was confused or mistaken, but because she was actively trying to tear the couple apart!

This woman was on pretty good terms with her mother-in-law

MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out

Image credits: Mikael Blomkvist/Pexels (not the actual photo)

MIL Finds Out Woman’s “Secret,” Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out

But everything changed after the lady found out the truth about her sexuality

MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out

Grandma tried to turn the kids against their mom

MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out

Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out

Image credits: totallybifurious

People who read the woman’s story believe she has every right to cut off contact with her mother-in-law

MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out
MIL Finds Out Woman&#8217;s &#8220;Secret,&#8221; Decides To Scare Her Kids Until They Completely Freak Out

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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