Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response

The tried and true remedy for in-law troubles is a partner who is on your side. Indeed, “being on your side” is typically a basic requirement. Still, as it turns out, some folks are perfectly capable of even messing that up.
A woman asked the internet if she was actually wrong for putting her foot down on her mother-in-law staying with them, after said MIL demanded a DNA test for her child. As it turns out, even though he “took her side,” her husband thought she should just forgive and forget, while the internet had its own suggestions.
A demand for a kid’s DNA test is quite dramatic
Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)
So one woman refused to live with her MIL after she insinuated she had been unfaithful
cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
She shared some more details later
She also responded to some comments
Readers thought the husband and his family were being toxic
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