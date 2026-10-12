Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response

by

The tried and true remedy for in-law troubles is a partner who is on your side. Indeed, “being on your side” is typically a basic requirement. Still, as it turns out, some folks are perfectly capable of even messing that up.

A woman asked the internet if she was actually wrong for putting her foot down on her mother-in-law staying with them, after said MIL demanded a DNA test for her child. As it turns out, even though he “took her side,” her husband thought she should just forgive and forget, while the internet had its own suggestions.

A demand for a kid’s DNA test is quite dramatic

Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response

Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response

So one woman refused to live with her MIL after she insinuated she had been unfaithful

Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response

cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response

She shared some more details later

Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response

Stunning-Region-9484

She also responded to some comments

Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response

Readers thought the husband and his family were being toxic

Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response
Woman Wants To Move Out Of MIL’s Home After What She Asked Her, Is Shocked To Hear Husband’s Response

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 03-February-2026
3 min read
Feb, 3, 2026
Sodapoppin: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Feb, 15, 2026
30 Funny Tweets By Chronic Overpackers
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
37 Best Roasts In History, Because Roasting People Is A Timeless Art
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw Santa (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Create Digital Horse Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025