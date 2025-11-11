Metal Cats: Hardcore Metal Musicians Pose With Their Cats

by

Musicians and fans of the heavy metal music community often get a bad rap because of their dark, gruff and tattooed looks. The adorable photo series published in Metal Cats by Alexandra Crockett sets out to change all that by getting famous musicians to pose with their adorable kittens and show off their softer sides.

The people posing in these photos represent famous bands with names that are anything but cuddly – Napalm Death, Cattle Decapitation, Murder Construct, Skeletonwitch and Lightning Swords Of Death. But despite these fearsome band names and their black leather, spikes, tattoos, and muscles, it’s clear that they share a close relationship with their cute cats just like the rest of us.

What’s even better is that these musicians, most of whom have thousands of supporters worldwide, aren’t just putting their faces behind the cause. A series of benefit concerts will be held along the U.S. West Coast, and the proceeds from these concerts, along with a portion of the book’s proceeds, will go to no-kill animal shelters at each of the four cities visited by the benefit shows.

Source: omnivoracious.com | Available on Amazon | (via: laughingsquid)

Metal Cats: Hardcore Metal Musicians Pose With Their Cats
Alexandra Crockett’s Metal Cats is available on Amazon. A portion of the proceeds from this book’s sales will go to no-kill animal shelters in cities along the West Coast.

