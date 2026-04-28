Report Reveals Met Gala’s Freefall As Ticket Prices Plummet Amid Controversy

What was once the hottest invite in fashion now appears to be struggling, as the highly anticipated annual Met Gala is reportedly facing significant challenges just days before the 2026 event.
For decades, the Met Gala has been fashion’s most exclusive night, but multiple reports and insiders now suggest that ticket prices are taking a surprising dip, sparking conversations about whether the event is losing its grip on cultural dominance.
One user reacted, “Honestly, the ultra-rich parading around flaunting their wealth while the majority of us are struggling to survive is gross. I’m over it.”
Set to take place on Monday, May 4, at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 2026 Met Gala is reportedly facing mounting scrutiny
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Following the event’s long-standing tradition, the event will once again be held on the first Monday in May in New York City.
The official theme this year is “Costume Art,” while the dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” has been described as open to interpretation, encouraging celebrities and designers to treat the human form as a living canvas.
Attendees are expected to move away from traditional gowns and embrace more avant-garde, sculptural, and conceptually rich looks.
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Designs featuring rigid structures, exaggerated padding, or metallic elements such as breastplates and anatomical armor are expected to dominate the red carpet, with some outfits even exploring human biology through 3D interpretations of internal organs and skeletal forms.
The event’s co-chairs include Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, while Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos will serve as honorary chairs.
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However, reports suggest that, for the first time in recent history, ticket prices may be quietly dropping, with unprecedented discounts allegedly being offered as the gala date approaches.
While ticket prices were initially reported to have risen to a record $100,000 per person and $350,000 for an entire table, the discounted rates have not been officially disclosed.
Insiders claim that, for the first time in its history, the annual Met Gala’s ticket prices are coming down”
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The development was reported by celebrity journalist and columnist Rob Shuter on his Substack on April 20.
An insider told Shuter, “Prices are coming down because they have to. Designers aren’t buying like they used to. The demand just isn’t there.”
Explaining the shift, sources pointed to Jeff and Lauren’s involvement, as well as Wintour stepping down as editor-in-chief of Vogue last year.
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The insider said, “Vogue doesn’t control the conversation anymore. And if Vogue isn’t essential, neither is the Met Gala. You paid because Anna mattered. Her approval could make careers overnight. That kind of power? It’s fading fast.”
“Why drop $350,000 on a table, when influencers deliver bigger audiences, faster buzz, and measurable results?” another source questioned.
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According to a separate source, “Designers are nervous. The event feels politically charged — and no one wants to be on the wrong side of that. Anna banning the president and refusing to give the first lady a cover has only made it worse.”
Reportedly, Wintour banned President Donald Trump from the Met Gala shortly after his first election as president in 2016.
One netizen wrote, “When you change… invite only initiative into a business-oriented, ‘anyone with money can get in…’ this is the result”
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The Trumps were once regulars at the event, attending nearly every year between 2003 and 2012, and Donald even proposed to Melania Trump on the night of the 2004 Met Gala.
During a 2017 game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Anna asked which celebrity she would never invite back, and without hesitation, she answered, “Donald Trump.”
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While Wintour has not explicitly detailed her reasoning, it has widely been attributed to her vocal criticism of his policies and differing political views.
The insider further told Shuter, “The Bezos–Sánchez moment tipped it. It stopped feeling aspirational and started feeling like a billionaire circus.”
Allegedly, the event is facing a boycott due to Anna Wintour’s current position and Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s involvement
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“It’s influencers, not icons now. And that changes everything. Vogue used to decide what mattered. Now it’s chasing relevance like everyone else.”
Reportedly, in recent weeks, a widespread guerrilla poster campaign has appeared across New York City, calling for a boycott of what activists have dubbed the “Bezos Met Gala.”
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The campaign is being organized by an activist collective called “Everyone Hates Elon,” which reportedly raised approximately $13,000 to fund the project.
Posters have been wheatpasted on lampposts, billboards, and building walls throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, featuring scathing messages such as, “There’s no dressing it up. Met Gala chair Jeff Bezos avoids tax, enables ICE, and backs Trump. Don’t let him get away with it.”
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Another poster said, “Undercover investigations from 2018 revealed that Amazon truck drivers were forced to urinate in water bottles because they weren’t allowed sufficient bathroom breaks.”
A third design featured a urine-filled water bottle placed on a red carpet, with the caption: “The Bezos Met Gala: Brought to you by worker exploitation,” referencing allegations surrounding Amazon’s working conditions.
Despite reports of slowing demand, high-profile figures such as Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, and Lisa have confirmed their attendance.
The 2026 Met Gala red carpet will be streamed live on Vogue’s website and across its digital platforms, including YouTube and TikTok.
“No one should financially support… Maybe there should be an Anti-Met Gala at another large venue on the same date,” one user wrote
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