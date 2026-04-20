This Artist Embroiders Leaves And Plants, Turning Them Into Mesmerizing Botanical Sculptures (30 Pics)

American fiber artist Hillary Waters Fayle transforms fragile, fallen leaves into something quietly extraordinary. Through careful stitching and a deeply attentive process, she reshapes natural forms into delicate works where plant and human touch become inseparable.
By combining textile techniques with botanical materials, Fayle explores the long, often overlooked relationship between people and the natural world, the plants that have clothed us, sustained us, and quietly existed alongside us for centuries.
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#1 Hortus Botanical Garden & Arboretum, Stone Ridge, NY
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Alongside her studio work, Hillary Waters Fayle is an Assistant Professor and leads the fiber program at Virginia Commonwealth University, while also teaching workshops internationally. Her work has been exhibited and collected widely, appearing in institutions such as the United States Embassy in Colombo and the Burchfield Penney Art Center in New York, as well as botanical gardens and cultural spaces across Europe and beyond. Despite this broad recognition, her work continues to feel personal, rooted in small, careful acts that quietly bridge the gap between nature and human touch.
#2 Stitched Botanicals
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#3 Stitched Botanicals
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#5 Cut Botanicals
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#6 Maymont Park, Richmond Va
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#7 Stitched Botanicals
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#8 Stitched Botanicals
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#9 Grace Farms Foundation, New Canaan, CT
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#10 Stitched Botanicals
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#11 Stitched Botanicals
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#12 Stitched Botanicals
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#13 Stitched Botanicals
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#14 Private Residence, Richmond, Va
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#15 Private Residence, Richmond Va
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#16 Stitched Botanicals
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#17 Cut Botanicals
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#18 Chisman Creek Park, Tidewater, Virginia
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#19 Stitched Botanicals
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#20 Collaboration With L’occtitane En Provence
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#21 Collaboration With L’occtitane En Provence
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#22 Stitched Botanicals
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#23 Stitched Botanicals
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#24 Stitched Botanicals
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#25 Stitched Botanicals
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#26 Stitched Botanicals
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#27 Stitched Botanicals
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#28 Cut Botanicals
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#29 Cut Botanicals
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#30 Cut Botanicals
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