30 Women Infuriated The Internet By Sharing Pics Of Their Partners’ Weaponized Incompetence

No one’s immune to annoying habits; and by that, I mean both having them or finding them frustrating when others exhibit theirs. That’s likely one of the reasons people find weaponized incompetence so bothersome. It might not be a habit per se, but it does often entail people leaving empty cartons of milk in the fridge or failing to clean up after themselves, for instance.
These are just a couple of examples of such incompetence, often also referred to as strategic, when people pretend they are unable to perform a certain task—not well enough, at least—in order to avoid unwanted responsibility. Seeking to paint a clearer picture of what that is, we have gathered more examples on the list below, this time depicting boyfriends and husbands engaging in weaponized incompetence. Scroll down to view the images, but beware, some of them might make you quite annoyed just by looking at them.
#1 My Boyfriend’s Job Title Is Actually “Solutions Engineer.” This Was His Solution
Image source: 8Ariadnesthread8
#2 My Boyfriend : *Does The Dishes* The Sink :
Image source: lululock
#3 Husband’s Bedside Table That I Am Making A Point Of Not Doing For Him
Image source: bexindisbelief
#4 How My Boyfriend Packed Up A Moving Box With Kitchen Stuff While I Was At Work
Image source: Late-Style4892
#5 When My Husband Puts The Dishes Away
Image source: SirCornyWeaver
#6 Husband Put His Pants Right Beside The Laundry Basket Instead Of Just In It
Image source: LillyTheOskar
#7 My Husband Carries Doughnuts Vertically
Image source: ArtisanGerard
#8 This Is How My Husband Opens The Bread If I Don’t Get To It First. Just Rips A Hole In The Bag And Leaves It Open Like This Too
Image source: JaguarAncient
#9 My Adult Boyfriend Thinks This Counts As Clean (No That’s Not Rust)
Image source: ProfessorShameless
#10 Came To The Kitchen To Find Out That My Boyfriend Hung The Towel Like This
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Found My Husband’s Stash Of Empty Wrappers
Image source: littlehollie
#12 My Husband Put This Much Milk Back In The Fridge
Image source: sarebot18
#13 How My Husband Wrote The Date That He Opened This Orange Juice
Image source: Sleepless_in_MA
#14 When Your Husband Does The Laundry
Image source: iwillsurvivor
#15 My Husband Bought Memory Foam For “His Side Of The Bed”
Image source: distanceformed
#16 The Way My Husband Unpacked The Book Boxes
Image source: the_real_meghatron
#17 How My Husband Stacks Plates And Platters
Image source: levitymargret
#18 The Way My Husband Wraps Gifts
Image source: NecessaryFlamingo620
#19 The Only Thing I Asked For Was Hamburger Buns. Husband Comes Back With This And This Only
Image source: ktazhsv
#20 My Husband Puts This Much Food Back In The Fridge To Avoid Doing The Dish
Image source: Mom_of_zameer
#21 The Way My Husband Stacks Up His Used Coffee Spoons In Our Spoon Rest, And Won’t Put Them In The Dishwasher!
Image source: Tipsy_Cat_1420
#22 How My Boyfriend Uses Cheese… I-
Image source: mood_alchemy
#23 I Tore My Rotator Cuff So My Husband Told Me He’d Finish The Interior Painting On Our Downstairs. He Says He’s Done
Image source: sleepdeprivationland
#24 Husband Put Up The Groceries Today…
Image source: jsboklahoma1987
#25 Recently Moved In With My Boyfriend Who Has A Habit Of Leaving His Clothes On The Floor, I Asked Him To Put His Jeans Away In His Closet And This Is What I Found Later
Image source: Mallll4
#26 My Husband Leaving Car Like That Every Single Time I’m About To Use It
Image source: roslid
#27 My Husband Keeps Opening New Jars Of Jam Before He’s Even Finished The Last One
Image source: badassmamabear
#28 My Husband Throws Away Trash Directly Into The Pantry
Image source: TomatilloAbject7419
#29 Husband Attempted To Put The Silverware Away
Image source: thekatshow
#30 The Way My Boyfriend Sliced This Avocado
Image source: jgo215
