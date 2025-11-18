Meghan Markle Sparks Outrage After Her New Business Venture Uses “African Women As Props”

Meghan Markle’s latest business venture has left people divided. While some appreciated the Duchess of Sussex’s seemingly ethical approach, others accused her of exploiting poverty. Meghan was recently announced as an investor for the Cesta Collective. The brand specializes in basket bags that are handwoven by a collective of women in Rwanda and finished in Italy.
The 43-year-old entrepreneur discovered the Cesta brand while online shopping and became a fan. She was subsequently photographed wearing one of their bags to a high-profile dinner in May 2023 with Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Upon discovering the photos and how they boosted sales, Cesta’s founders, Erin Ryder and Courtney Fasciano, reached out to Meghan. She later became the brand’s first outside investor, acquiring a minority stake, though she did not disclose the amount she invested.
In 2017, following her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan realized the significant attention her clothing choices received when a bag she wore from the Scottish brand Strathberry sold out online in just 11 minutes.
Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation
This changed how she approached selecting her outfits, telling The New York Times in an interview published on August 29: “Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting.”
Meghan’s financial support is nice, Cesta’s Courtney reportedly said, but her gesture of faith in the brand is even more important for the business.
Courtney and her business partner Erin are the only full-time employees at the company, which has an annual revenue of about $1 million.
Its bags, which cost hundreds of dollars, are typically produced in small batches of between 25 and 50 units.
Image credits: cestacollective
Moreover, the weaving for each bag takes between four to seven days to complete, and the founders say they prioritize responsible production and fair wages over profit margins, as per The Times.
With Meghan’s involvement, Cesta’s founders are reportedly hoping to grow their bag business and expand into other categories in addition to getting involved with female artisans in other developing countries.
Nevertheless, both Cesta and Meghan have since faced backlash on social media. A woman who goes by Georgie took to her TikTok page on August 30 to expose alleged ethical issues.
Image credits: cestacollective
In a video, which has since amassed nearly 87,000 views, Georgie exclaimed: “I thought that we have collectively decided that Western women using African women as props to enhance their own image was inappropriate, but apparently we haven’t.”
The TikToker was speaking over an image featured in The Times’ article. The photograph showed a group of women seated outdoors in what appeared to be a rural setting.
In the foreground, a group of Rwandan craftswomen were photographed sitting on the ground in traditional clothing while co-founders Courtney and Erin were seated on a bench.
Text over the image read: “Is poverty p**n the future of sustainable fashion? Please say no!!” Georgie highlighted how Cesta’s co-founders paid Rwandan artisans five to seven times the national average salary, which equates to about $215 per month.
However, this is still less than half the cost of one of their handbags. “We see the commercial endeavor here: buy low labor costs in the global south and sell high in the West,” Georgie said.
The content creator went on to focus on the photograph, arguing: “Images matter. Here we have two Western women sitting on a bench. The Rwandan women gaze up at them.
Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation
“It’s inappropriate to use these women as a marketing tactic for your brand, especially when they’re not full-time employees nor do they have any ownership of your brand.
“This isn’t a charity. You’re not saving these women.”
Georgie concluded: “These women should not be used cynically to make shopaholic Western women feel better for purchasing yet another handbag that they don’t need.
Image credits: cestacollective
“That’s what we call poverty porn, and it’s barely okay when charities do it. Completely inappropriate when full-profit businesses do it. Cut it out.”
A handful of people agreed with Georgie, as a TikTok user commented: “The [white women] sitting on the bench while the rest are on the ground is revolting.
“Meghan Markle thinks she’s progressive but every move she makes is to get richer. The royal family is trash but so is she.”
“What makes it sustainable?” a person wondered.
Image credits: Diego Cuevas/Getty Images
A separate individual chimed in: “Agree with all of this! It would look better if they also invested in the local communities their staff lived in as schools or scholarships etc just £43 a week still doesn’t sit right with me.”
Others appeared to enjoy the Suits alum’s new business project, as a Reddit user wrote in the Harry and Meghan Netflix community: “What a great story. Honestly, she seems like a nice kid who just likes being helpful… silly to call a 42yo woman a ‘kid’ I know but she could be my daughter so I give myself a little slack.”
“What a lovely company, and what a great way for Meghan to use the media spotlight to help small businesses,” a netizen penned.
Someone else shared: “This is such a great piece! Love it, and love how she is so deliberate and authentic with her choices.”
Image credits: Cesta Collective
Cesta Collective posted a statement to their Instagram stories on September 3, reaffirming their dedication to its craftswomen and ethical practices.
The company wrote: “A note from our founders, we are dedicated to collaborating with talented female artisans who are experts in their craft.
“We are meticulous with every detail involved in making our products – from our craftsmanship and thoughtful material selection to our unwavering ethical standards and fair compensation practices.
“Thank you for joining us on this journey – we’re so glad you’re here! Erin & Courtney.”
