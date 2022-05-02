Meet The Cast Of “The Staircase”

An upcoming miniseries set to premiere on HBO Max has many TV aficionados buzzing. The streaming service will be dropping The Staircase this week, and true-crime fans are thrilled about its arrival. The Staircase is based on the true-crime docuseries of the same name. The miniseries will be depicting the real-life case of Michael Peterson, a writer convicted of murdering his wife, Kathleen Peterson, who was found dead at the bottom of their house’s staircase. The miniseries is developed by Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn. Campos previously worked on projects like Afterschool, Simon Killer, Christine, and The Devil All the Time. Cohn had been involved in American Crime Story, The Black Dahlia, and Perry’s Fairies. The Staircase boasts an impressive list of cast members, many of whom have made their names in blockbusters and TV hits. If you would like to learn more about the actors appearing in this show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming HBO Max true-crime TV miniseries The Staircase.
Colin Firth
Actor Colin Firth will be portraying Michael Peterson in the upcoming miniseries The Staircase. Firth is an Academy Award winner, having snagged the trophy for his gripping performance as King George VI in the critically acclaimed movie The King’s Speech. He’s also appeared in popular movies like Mamma Mia!, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Marry Poppins Returns, Greed, 1917, and Operation Mincemeat. He is set to appear in an upcoming romance movie titled Empire of Light, also directed by 1917 filmmaker Sam Mendes. Despite being a big movie star, Firth is no stranger to the small screen. His TV work includes appearances in Conspiracy, Born Equal, and Fourplay. In an interview with Deadline, Firth revealed that he did not get in touch with the character he is portraying in the miniseries: “I didn’t communicate with Michael Peterson,” Firth told Deadline during The Staircase‘s CTAM presentation on Tuesday. “I felt the way the script was structured and just the whole approach of this was its own ecosystem, so to speak. These are created characters but we all know what the source is. We all know that these characters have names of living people, but it’s very carefully calibrated to tell the story in a certain way. I felt that I wanted to keep my inspiration, my motivation, and the sense of the source material, as much as possible contained within the script and the way it was written.”
Toni Collette
Toni Collette will be playing Kathleen Peterson, Michael’s wife, in the upcoming miniseries The Staircase. Like Firth, Collette is also a critically acclaimed actress, having received nominations from the Academy Awards as well as trophies from the Golden Globe Awards and the Primetime Emmy Awards. The Australian actress has starred in popular films like Hereditary, Velvet Buzzsaw, Knives Out, I’m Thinking of Ending Things. and Nightmare Alley. Currently, Collette stars in the Netflix series Pieces of Her. Previously, she appeared in Wanderlust, Unbelievable, and Odd Squad.
Rosemarie DeWitt
Rosemarie DeWitt will be playing Candace Hunt Zamperini in the upcoming miniseries The Staircase. DeWitt is best known for starring in the Fox TV series Standoff, where she appeared alongside her real-life husband Ron Livingston, as well as Charmaine Craine in the hit comedy-drama the United States of Tara. She is also the titular character in the movie Rachel Getting Married, where she received several awards and nominations for her supporting role. Most recently, DeWitt appeared in the movie The Professor, where she portrayed the character of Veronica. She also appeared in The Last Tycoon, Black Mirror, and Little Fires Everywhere, where she plays a lead character, Linda McCullough.
Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche will be playing Sophie Brunet in The Staircase. The veteran actress has appeared in major movies and has received impressive accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Cesar Award. She is best known for her role in the critically acclaimed movie The English Patient, where she won Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards. More recently, she appeared in The Truth, How to Be a Good Wife, and Both Sides of the Blade. She rarely appears in TV work, which should make her appearance in The Staircase an exciting one.
Parker Posey
Parker Posey will be playing Freda Black in the upcoming miniseries The Staircase. Posey’s most recent work includes Mascots, Columbus, The Con Is On, Elsewhere, and Disappointment Blvd. She is set to appear in an upcoming horror-comedy film titled The Parenting. On TV, she’s appeared in Lost in Space, where she played a lead role, Search Party, and Granite Flats.
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner will be playing Margaret Ratliff in the upcoming miniseries The Staircase. A Game of Thrones alum, she has since appeared in shows like The Thirteenth Tale, Survive, Home MovieL THe Princess Bride, and The Prince, where she voices a main character.
Odessa Young
Odessa Young will be playing Martha Ratliff in The Staircase. She is most notably known for her appearances in Sweet Virginia, Assassination Nation, A Million Little Pieces, The Professor, Celeste, The Giant, Shirley, and Mothering Sunday. In 2020, Young starred in another miniseries titled The Stand. Prior to that, she worked on shows like Wonderland, The Moodys, Tricky Business, and My Place.
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Patrick Schwarzenegger will be playing Todd Peterson in The Staircase. The son of legendary action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick has appeared in movies like Daniel Isn’t Real, Echo Boomers, Moxie, and Warning. Patrick hasn’t done a lot of TV work; The Staircase will be his third. He previously appeared in Scream Queens and The Long Road Home.
Dane DeHaan
Dane DeHaan will be portraying Clayton Peterson in The Staircase. On the big screen, he’s worked on Ballerina, Two Lovers and a Bear, A Cure for Wellness, Tulip Fever, and The Kid. Currently, he’s working on the upcoming movie Oppenheimer.
Other cast members
Actors expected to appear in The Staircase include Olivia DeJonge, Michael Stuhlbarg, Tim Guinee, Vincent Vermignon, Hannah Pniewski, Kevin Sizemore, and Robert Crayton. Recurring characters include Cory Scott Allen, Justice Leak, Ryan Lewis, Joel McKinnon Miller, Trini Alvarado, Cullen Moss, Daniela Lee, Teri Wyble, Susan Pourfar, Jason Davis, Frank Feys, and Jean-Luc McMurty.