This Cat Has Weird Eyebrows Which Make Her Look Like She’s Always Judging You

Meet Lilly, a pretty calico cat that has unique facial features. Lilly is a 2-year-old cat who was found by her owner on the streets of New Jersey when she was just 4 months old. Lilly has the craziest and the funniest eyebrows, but it also makes her look like she’s always judging you! Because of her unusual eyebrows, some people think she looks like Cara Delevingne or Eugene Levy.

More info: kingdomofcat.guru

She doesn’t care if anyone feels offended, she won’t hide her disappointment from anyone

Image credits: kingdomofcat.guru

This two-year-old kitty is not afraid and clearly expresses through her eyebrows that is very judgemental. Have a look and you will know!

Image credits: kingdomofcat.guru

Even though she looks crazy sometimes, Lilly is actually a sweet and cuddly cat. She loves to cuddle and follow her owner around. Her favorite thing to do is to sit outside on our porch and watch the birds. She likes that she is the only cat and gets all of the attention.

Here are beautiful photos of Lilly, Scroll down and enjoy!

Image credits: kingdomofcat.guru

If you want to see more of Lilly’s daily chill life, you can check her out on Social Media.

Image credits: kingdomofcat.guru

Image credits: kingdomofcat.guru

Image credits: kingdomofcat.guru

Image credits: kingdomofcat.guru

Image credits: kingdomofcat.guru

