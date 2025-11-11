Photographer Became A Handy Lookout Post For Cute Meerkats

by

U.K.-based professional wildlife photographer Will Burrard-Lucas became a convenient makeshift lookout post for meerkats during his photoshoot in the Makgadikgadi region of Botswana, Africa. He spent six days capturing the life of this charming meerkat family when the babies started to get more and more curious and fascinated with Burrard-Lucas’s camera. While the adorable animals were playing with their newly-found toy, their parents followed their instincts and started using the photographer’s body to get themselves higher up and scan the horizon for potential dangers.

It seems that as meerkats get more and more familiar with humans and their non-threatening nature, they don’t mind using humans as handy lookout posts to see if any real danger looms on the horizon. You can never be too careful and vigilant in the African wildlife when you’re as small as these little guys.

Will Burrard-Lucas is a professional photographer who is especially fond of photographing wild animals in Africa, which he has been doing for the past few years. He is also well-known for using innovative technology in his wildlife photography to get the most out of the often dangerous work of capturing beautiful photos. He’s the creator of the BeetleCam, a remote-control buggy for DSLR cameras, and a founder of Camtraptions Ltd. Now check his cool photos below!

Source: burrard-lucas.com | Facebook

Photographer Became A Handy Lookout Post For Cute Meerkats
Photographer Became A Handy Lookout Post For Cute Meerkats
Photographer Became A Handy Lookout Post For Cute Meerkats
Photographer Became A Handy Lookout Post For Cute Meerkats
Photographer Became A Handy Lookout Post For Cute Meerkats
Photographer Became A Handy Lookout Post For Cute Meerkats
Photographer Became A Handy Lookout Post For Cute Meerkats

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Poke Wars: Star Wars Inspired Pokemon
3 min read
Dec, 24, 2017
Artist Imagines Surreal Parallel Universe Where Giant Cats Reign, And Here Are 55 New Pieces
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2025
Absentee Mom Expects Teen To Pause His Life And Babysit Fiancé’s Kids So They Can Enjoy Their Dates
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
Life in Pieces
Life in Pieces Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “Pilot”
3 min read
Sep, 21, 2015
Artist Illustrates The Evolution Of Famous Actors And Characters
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2017
Simple But Clever Comics By Shanghai Tango (Part II)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.